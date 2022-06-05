Can Space Travel Alter Brain Activity?

Advertisement

Space Effect on Brain

The analysis was also done at one, three, and six months after they had returned in comparison with the brains of 16 Earth-bound control subjects.The— natural brain cleansing system. Enlarged perivascular spaces (evident in aging) are indicative of developing dementia.Hence, the present study is the first to analyze the human brain's physiology without the Earth's gravitational pull — that is, in space.Although there werethere were no obvious problems found with balance or visual memories — indicative of nil neurological deficits."These findings not only help to understand fundamental changes that happen during space flight, but also for people on Earth who suffer from diseases that affect circulation of cerebrospinal fluid," says Piantino.Source: Medindia