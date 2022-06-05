About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Space Travel Alter Brain Activity?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM
Font : A-A+

Can Space Travel Alter Brain Activity?

Effect of extended space flight on the brains of the astronauts has been revealed by a study at the Oregon Health & Science University, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"These findings have important implications as we continue space exploration. It also forces you to think about some basic fundamental questions of science and how life evolved here on Earth," says senior author Juan Piantino, MD, at the OHSU School of Medicine.

Astronauts
Astronauts' Brain Gets ‘Rewired’ to Adapt to Long Space Missions
 Brains of astronauts get rewired in order to adapt to long duration space missions.
Advertisement


The team analyzed the brains (perivascular spaces in the brain — where the brain's cerebrospinal fluid flows) of 15 astronauts using magnetic resonance imaging before and after extended tours of duty on the International Space Station.

The analysis was also done at one, three, and six months after they had returned in comparison with the brains of 16 Earth-bound control subjects.
Spending Time in Space Could Make Astronauts Heart Age Faster
Spending Time in Space Could Make Astronauts Heart Age Faster
Living in space could deteriorate the heart health of astronauts as the heart becomes stress deconditioned and less tolerant to exercise, reports a new study.
Advertisement

Space Effect on Brain

The perivascular spaces in the brain amount to the underlying "hardware" of the glymphatic system — natural brain cleansing system. Enlarged perivascular spaces (evident in aging) are indicative of developing dementia.

Hence, the present study is the first to analyze the human brain's physiology without the Earth's gravitational pull — that is, in space.

Although there were differences measured in the perivascular spaces of the astronaut's brains, there were no obvious problems found with balance or visual memories — indicative of nil neurological deficits.

"These findings not only help to understand fundamental changes that happen during space flight, but also for people on Earth who suffer from diseases that affect circulation of cerebrospinal fluid," says Piantino.

Source: Medindia
Spaceflight may Cause Blood Clots in Female Astronauts
Spaceflight may Cause Blood Clots in Female Astronauts
 Female astronauts can be affected with the risk of blood clots associated with spaceflight.
Advertisement

Medical Gaming Technology can Help Train Astronauts
Medical Gaming Technology can Help Train Astronauts
 Medical gaming technology can help train astronauts to deal with emergency medical situations during missions. Medical game will be used both during standard pre-space flight training and while on the space flight.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
AtaxiaAtaxia
Language Areas in The BrainLanguage Areas in The Brain
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Travel Brain Travel Health Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Blood Pressure Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close