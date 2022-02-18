About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Astronauts' Brain Gets ‘Rewired’ to Adapt to Long Space Missions

by Hannah Joy on February 18, 2022 at 7:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Astronauts' Brain Gets ‘Rewired’ to Adapt to Long Space Missions

The brain of astronauts has been analyzed to observe the changes that occur in the brain after a long-duration spaceflight, reveals a new study published in Frontiers in Neural Circuits.

The results show significant microstructural changes in several white matter tracts such as the sensorimotor tracts. The study can form a basis for future research into the full scope of brain changes during human space exploration.

Advertisement


Our brain can change and adapt in structure and function throughout our lives. As human exploration of space reaches new horizons, understanding the effects of spaceflight on human brains is crucial. Previous research has shown that spaceflight has the potential to alter both the shape and function of an adult brain.

Through a collaborative project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos, a team of international researchers, led by Dr Floris Wuyts of the University of Antwerp, have been studying the brains of humans traveling to space.
Advertisement

Wuyts and his colleagues have, for the first time, investigated structural changes in the brain after spaceflight at the level of deep-brain white matter tracts.

White matter refers to the parts of the brain that are responsible for communication between gray matter and the body and between various gray matter regions. In short, white matter is the channel of communication of the brain and gray matter is where information processing is done.

The learned brain

To study brain structure and function after spaceflight, the researchers used a brain imaging technique called fiber tractography.

"Fiber tractography gives a sort of wiring scheme of the brain. Our study is the first to use this specific method to detect changes in brain structure after spaceflight," explained Wuyts.

Wuyts and his team acquired diffusion MRI (dMRI) scans of 12 male cosmonauts before and right after their spaceflights. They also collected eight follow-up scans, seven months after spaceflight. The cosmonauts all engaged in long-duration missions of an average length of 172 days.

The researchers found proof of the concept of 'the learned brain'; in other words, the level of neuroplasticity the brain has to adapt to spaceflight. "We found changes in the neural connections between several motor areas of the brain," said first author Dr Andrei Doroshin, of Drexel University. "Motor areas are brain centers where commands for movements are initiated. In weightlessness, an astronaut needs to adapt his or her movement strategies drastically, compared to Earth. Our study shows that their brain is rewired, so to speak."

The follow-up scans revealed that after seven months of returning to Earth, these changes were still visible.

"From previous studies, we know that these motor areas show signs of adaptation after spaceflight. Now, we have a first indication that it is also reflected at the level of connections between those regions," continued Wuyts.

The authors also find an explanation for anatomical brain shifts observed after spaceflight. "We initially thought to have detected changes in the corpus callosum, which is the central highway connecting both hemispheres of the brain," explained Wuyts. The corpus callosum borders the brain ventricles, a communicating network of chambers filled with fluid, which expand because of spaceflight.

"The structural changes we initially found in the corpus callosum are actually caused by the dilation of the ventricles that induce anatomical shifts of the adjacent neural tissue," said Wuyts. "Where initially it was thought that there are real structural changes in the brain, we only observe shape changes. This puts the findings in a different perspective."

The future of spaceflight research

The study illustrates a need for understanding how spaceflight affects our body, specifically via long-term research on the effects on the human brain. Current countermeasures exist for muscle and bone loss, such as exercising for a minimum of two hours a day. Future research may provide evidence that countermeasures are necessary for the brain.

"These findings give us additional pieces of the entire puzzle. Since this research is so pioneering, we don't know how the whole puzzle will look yet. These results contribute to our overall understanding of what's going on in the brains of space travelers. It is crucial to maintain this line of research, looking for spaceflight induced brain changes from different perspectives and using different techniques," concluded Wuyts.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Survivors More Likely to Have Mental Stresses

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Smart Shirt Helps Track Vital Signs of Astronauts
Smart Shirt Helps Track Vital Signs of Astronauts
High-tech shirt has been developed that non-intrusively monitors the health of the astronauts ......
Long-Term Space Missions Don't Damage Immune Systems Of The Astronauts: Study
Long-Term Space Missions Don't Damage Immune Systems Of The Astronauts: Study
The immune system of an astronaut may not be damaged by long-term space mission, finds a new study. ...
Melatonin Has Potential to Prevent Bone Loss Among Astronauts
Melatonin Has Potential to Prevent Bone Loss Among Astronauts
Astronauts have to stay for a long period of time in an international space station. New study ......
Medical Gaming Technology can Help Train Astronauts
Medical Gaming Technology can Help Train Astronauts
Medical gaming technology can help train astronauts to deal with emergency medical situations ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)