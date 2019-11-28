Medical Gaming Technology can Help Train Astronauts

Medical gaming company called the Level Ex is working with NASA to help train the astronauts in dealing with emergency medical situations during missions.



GlobalData medical writer Allie Nawrat finds out how the space simulation works as NASA looks towards longer missions to Mars.

Nawrat says: "Longer space missions, such as a journey to Mars, require new methods to deal with medical emergencies quickly as communication channels become much too slow when astronauts venture away from the space station."



"The company envisions that the medical game will be used by astronauts both during their standard pre-space flight training and while they are on the space flight."





"The company envisions that the medical game will be used by astronauts both during their standard pre-space flight training and while they are on the space flight."



Level Ex vice-president and medical director Eric Gantwerker tells GlobalData: "The communication turnaround is 40 minutes there and 40 minutes back; that's too long to wait in an emergency scenario. Unforeseen emergencies are always going to happen, the hope is the skills they have at their fingertips from their training will allow them to handle the situation."







To support astronauts in dealing with medical emergencies themselves, US-based medical gaming company Level Ex has received a grant from the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to virtually simulate how the human body changes and is affected by space. This model will be used to train astronauts to treat diseases and perform medical procedures without needing to wait to receive instructions from mission control.