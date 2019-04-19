medindia
Astronauts may Have to Wear Swimming Goggles to Avoid Vision Issues in Spaceflight

by Iswarya on  April 19, 2019 at 5:11 PM Research News
Reduced pressure during space missions can lead to negative changes in the eye, which can last for years even after spacemen return to Earth. Hence, astronauts might need to wear swimming goggles in the future to protect their vision in space, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.
Astronauts may Have to Wear Swimming Goggles to Avoid Vision Issues in Spaceflight

Astronauts on long missions at the International Space Station can experience changes to their eyes and vision that can last for years.

This study included 20 men who on three separate days at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston completed exercises while on their back and tilted back head-first (to simulate the effect of exercise in space); 10 of the participants wore swimming goggles.

The Research team found exercise was associated with decreases in pressure in the eye, while the addition of swimming goggles was associated with modestly increased pressure, which could reduce some of the adverse effects on the eye of long-duration spaceflights.

These findings need to be replicated in spaceflight to determine whether increasing eye pressure with swim goggles is safe and effective.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Long Duration In Spaceflights Affects The Spine Of Astronauts - NASA Study

Astronauts on long missions in space experience moderate to severe backache due to atrophy or shrinkage of the muscles supporting the spine.

Astronauts' Weight can Cause Eye Changes During Spaceflight

An astronaut's weight plays a key role in the visual changes, as gravity levels in space reduce and can lead to spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS) in some astronauts.

Space Radiation can Affect the Memory of Astronauts Temporarily

Space radiation can momentarily hinder the formation of new cells in brains' memory centers, finds a new study.

Long-Term Space Missions Don't Damage Immune Systems Of The Astronauts: Study

The immune system of an astronaut may not be damaged by long-term space mission, finds a new study. It was found that the B-cell immunity, a major aspect of the immune system was not compromised after a 6-month spaceflight.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

More News on:

Vision Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation 

