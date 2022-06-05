Mucosal COVID Vaccine Protects From Disease & Transmission

Advertisement

," Langel said.."Langel and colleagues, including teams from the vaccine developer, Vaxart, and a clinical research non-profit, Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute tested a vaccine candidate that uses an adenovirus as a vector to express the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The human vaccine is designed to be taken as a pill.In studies using hamsters, the vaccine elicited a robust antibody response in blood and the lungs.When the animals were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus at high levels, prompting breakthrough infections, they were less symptomatic than non-vaccinated hamsters, and had lower amounts of infectious virus in the nose and lungs. Because of this, they did not shed as much virus through normal airborne exposures.Unlike vaccines that are injected into the muscle, Langel said, mucosal immunizations increase the production of immunoglobulin A (IgA), the immune system's first line of defense against pathogens in the nose and lungs.These mucosal ports of entry are then protected, making it less likely that those who are vaccinated will transmit the infectious viruses during a sneeze or cough.," Langel said.Langel said the study focused on the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, and new studies will be designed to test the vaccine against Omicron variants.Source: Medindia