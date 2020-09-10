Spending Time in Space Could Make Astronauts Heart Age Faster

According to the study, astronauts who spend a long enough in zero-gravity for their hearts to adjust and decondition may end up with the exercise tolerance of someone who never exercised at all and lived a sedentary lifestyle. It's a surprising change, given the physical rigor of the tests astronauts have to go through before spaceflight.
"Present findings are helpful to design future long-term spaceflights, initiate optimal countermeasures and understand the astronauts state of health," says the lead author Stefania Scarsoglio in a press release.
This study serves as a warning that physical conditioning should remain part of a space traveler's routine, even when living in zero gravity. And on top of that, they recommend that studying the ways that space deteriorates heart health could lead to new insights into cardiac wellbeing back on Earth.
Source: Medindia