Bisphosphonate Drug Holiday Increases Fracture Risk

Long-term treatment with bisphosphonates is associated with an increase in rare, albeit serious side effects, especially osteonecrosis of the jaw or certain fractures of the thigh.says Professor Johannes Pfeilschifter.In order to obtain additional information, the research team interviewed patients who had been treated with these drugs in the preceding four or more years.Five telephone interviews were conducted over a period of two years. The analysis included the observations of 1,973 participants who had been recruited from physicians' practices and clinics throughout Germany.In a simple two-group comparison, the research team found no difference in fracture risk between patients whose therapy was paused and those who continued bisphosphonate therapy.For a more detailed analysis of the changes in fracture risk in relation to the time since the start of a drug holiday, the researchers used a method that represented the therapy status of each patient at any time in the past year as a moving average.says Dr. Henrik Rudolf, who performed the statistical analyses.The analyses suggest that longer drug holidays from bisphosphonates are associated with an at least partial loss of their protective effect against fractures.The analyses revealed a so-called interaction (meaning that a characteristic modified the relative risk of fractures with increasing holiday length):explains Professor Hans Joachim Trampisch, senior professor at the Department of Medical Informatics, Biometry and Epidemiology.The corresponding estimated value was considerably lower in patients without a previous vertebral fracture. The sample size was too small to enable adequate estimates of changes in fracture risk in the patients without previous vertebral fractures with respect to other relevant risk factors for fractures.emphasizes Johannes Pfeilschifter.The researchers point out that, as different bisphosphonates were merged for the analysis, the study does not allow to draw any drug-specific conclusions on fracture risk associated with bisphosphonate holidays.Due to the limited number of respective observations, the study also provides little information on bisphosphonate drug holidays in men and in patients who have been treated with bisphosphonates for more than ten years.Source: Eurekalert