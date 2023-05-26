Natto, the Soy Superfood may Help Us Destress

A new study on Caenorhabditis elegans worms compared the consequences of Bacillus subtilis var. natto (Japanese food) consumption on the life span and stress tolerance (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Impacts of Bacillus subtilis var. natto on the lifespan and stress resistance of Caenorhabditis elegans



).



Eat Natto and Live Longer

Health is wealth as the saying goes and new research now shows that it is possible to have a healthy, less stressed society through familiar and inexpensive foods. One such food might be the Japanese natto which is made from softened soybeans that have been boiled or steamed and fermented with a bacteria called Bacillus subtilis var. natto. Bacillus subtilis var. natto is found in soil, plants, animals, and the human stomach and intestines. Most of the natto consumed in Japan is made from the Miyagino strain.