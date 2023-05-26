About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Natto, the Soy Superfood may Help Us Destress

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM
Natto, the Soy Superfood may Help Us Destress

A new study on Caenorhabditis elegans worms compared the consequences of Bacillus subtilis var. natto (Japanese food) consumption on the life span and stress tolerance (1 Trusted Source
Impacts of Bacillus subtilis var. natto on the lifespan and stress resistance of Caenorhabditis elegans

Go to source).

Eat Natto and Live Longer

Health is wealth as the saying goes and new research now shows that it is possible to have a healthy, less stressed society through familiar and inexpensive foods. One such food might be the Japanese natto which is made from softened soybeans that have been boiled or steamed and fermented with a bacteria called Bacillus subtilis var. natto. Bacillus subtilis var. natto is found in soil, plants, animals, and the human stomach and intestines. Most of the natto consumed in Japan is made from the Miyagino strain.

Japanese Food Natto Might Help in COVID-19 Treatment

Japanese Food Natto Might Help in COVID-19 Treatment


Natto, the traditional Japanese food, contains substances that can serve as potential antiviral drugs against SARS-CoV-2. Researchers suggest the potential antiviral activities of natto extracts along with the other health benefits of this food.
The researchers found that Caenorhabditis elegans fed Bacillus subtilis var. natto had a significantly longer lifespan than those fed the standard diet, and further elucidated that the p38 MAPK pathway and insulin/IGF-1-like signaling pathway, which are known to be involved in innate immunity and lifespan, were involved in the lifespan-enhancing effects of Bacillus subtilis var. natto.

Professor Nakadai concluded, "For the first time, we were able to demonstrate the possibility of lifespan-extending effects of Caenorhabditis elegans through the ingestion of Bacillus subtilis var. natto. We hope that future experiments on mammals and epidemiological studies will help to realize a healthy and longer-living society if we can apply this research to humans."
Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management

Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management


Eating plans may go haywire during stress, but with a little effort you can put up a well balanced nutritious meal that can help with stress management.
The research results were published online in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.

Reference :
  1. Impacts of Bacillus subtilis var. natto on the lifespan and stress resistance of Caenorhabditis elegans - (https://academic.oup.com/jambio/article-abstract/134/4/lxad082/7134075?redirectedFrom=fulltext)
Source: Eurekalert
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart


Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Top Anti Aging Tips

Top Anti Aging Tips


Aging is natural and irreversible but it can be slowed down. Learn how to combat aging through simple means.
