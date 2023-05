New Treatment Protocol for Brain Hemorrhage

Advertisement

The Burden of Intracerebral Hemorrhage

The third Intensive Care Bundle with Blood Pressure Reduction in Acute Cerebral Haemorrhage Trial (INTERACT3) - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)00806-1/fulltext) Types of Stroke - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/stroke/types-of-stroke)