New Treatment Protocol for Brain Hemorrhage

A novel set of treatments for stroke due to intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) were found to enhance the chances of surviving without major disability, stated data from the phase III INTERACT3 study

The third Intensive Care Bundle with Blood Pressure Reduction in Acute Cerebral Haemorrhage Trial (INTERACT3)



Results were presented today at the European Stroke Organisation Conference in Munich, Germany, and simultaneously published in The Lancet.

Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage: New Findings

The INTERACT3 study is the first-ever randomized controlled trial to show a clearly positive outcome for the treatment of ICH.