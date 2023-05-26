About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Digital Engineering Reduces Risk of Brain Injuries

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM
The use of computer motion simulation in traumatic brain injury patients' replicates the movements of a person performing activities that could harm the brain.

The project, funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the Office of Naval Research Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP), will use real-time data of phantom head and phantom body reactions to ascertain what physical injuries could come from those motions.

The Impact of Digital Engineering on Brain Injury Prevention

Ashfaq Adnan, a UT Arlington professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, is leading the project, called "System for Remote Mapping of Motion Data and Real-Time Damage Risk Analysis of Biologically Relevant Materials Using Digital Engineering." For its current phase, he is building a system that will enable him to replicate the motion of a moving object, be it a moving vehicle or a person.

Head Injury

Head Injury


Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.
"Imagine you're on a speed boat in the Pacific Ocean and there's a lot of shaking and vibrating going on," Adnan said. "Through the use of sensors and what they record, you're then able to create the same motions in the lab and analyze them to find what could lead to injury."

He believes this project will greatly improve upon current sensor data because of its precision, speed and ability to generate both effects of the motion and risk analysis. An integrated system could perform injury risk analysis in seconds compared to conventional systems, where data has to be downloaded, taken to a lab, and compiled before a computer system produces recommendations.
Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury


Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the presence of toxins can also injure the brain. Test your knowledge on brain injury by taking this quiz.
"Digital engineering builds a model of motion and impact on the computer given the person's size. Then we test that in real time."

"We could potentially track your accident experience, create a digital twin of you in our lab and analyze if you are at immediate injury risk. We could use that digital twin of you and put it through certain actions to measure the impact of those actions on your life."

The battlefield and the football field are obvious theaters in which head or body trauma might happen, and for which current technology aimed at preventing or reducing injuries often takes a one-size-fits-all approach. Adnan said his new system could also lead to wearable sensors for older adults that alerts caregivers or health care providers to extreme motions, such as falls.

Erian Armanios, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said Adnan's project is bound to better the lives of many.

"Dr. Adnan's research in traumatic brain injuries continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and bring us closer to understanding how best to detect and treat these injuries," Armanios said.

DURIP grants support university research infrastructure essential to high-quality Navy-relevant research. The grant is used to acquire research instrumentation that is necessary to carry out such cutting-edge work.

Source: Eurekalert
Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Interesting Facts About Brain Tumors

Interesting Facts About Brain Tumors


Brain tumors are the 10th leading cause of death for men and women. Here are some interesting facts on brain tumors that you need to know.
