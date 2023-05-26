Digital Engineering Reduces Risk of Brain Injuries

Advertisement

He believes this project will greatly improve upon current sensor data because of its precision, speed and ability to generate both effects of the motion and risk analysis. An integrated system could perform injury risk analysis in seconds compared to conventional systems, where data has to be downloaded, taken to a lab, and compiled before a computer system produces recommendations."Digital engineering builds a model of motion and impact on the computer given the person's size. Then we test that in real time.""We could potentially track your accident experience, create a digital twin of you in our lab and analyze if you are at immediate injury risk. We could use that digital twin of you and put it through certain actions to measure the impact of those actions on your life."The battlefield and the football field are obvious theaters in which head or body trauma might happen, and for which current technology aimed at preventing or reducing injuries often takes a one-size-fits-all approach. Adnan said his new system could also lead to wearable sensors for older adults that alerts caregivers or health care providers to extreme motions, such as falls.Erian Armanios, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said Adnan's project is bound to better the lives of many."Dr. Adnan's research in traumatic brain injuries continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and bring us closer to understanding how best to detect and treat these injuries," Armanios said.DURIP grants support university research infrastructure essential to high-quality Navy-relevant research. The grant is used to acquire research instrumentation that is necessary to carry out such cutting-edge work.Source: Eurekalert