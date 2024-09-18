Mpox Alert in Kerala: Man Under Medical Surveillance

A recent UAE traveler, a 38-year-old man, is being monitored for possible monkeypox (Mpox) infection. The man from Edavana near here arrived from UAE last week. After a few days, he developed rashes and also had fever. On Monday, he was admitted to the state-run Manjeri Medical College Hospital and has been isolated.
A sample has now gone for testing to Kozhikode Medical College and results are awaited. Doctors treating the patient said that his fever has come down. Health Minister Veena George said that the youth was isolated at home itself and we are awaiting the result of the sample of the suspected MPox case.
MonkeypoxMonkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is similar to smallpox, but milder. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person's skin, body fluids, or respiratory droplets. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. The rash can appear on any part of the body and may look like pimples or blisters. Most people recover from monkeypox without treatment, but the disease can be serious in some cases.
George is in Malappuram overseeing the coordination of authorities after a 23-year-old student from the district passed away last Monday and only the other day, the sample tested positive for Nipah.“175 contacts of the student who died of Nipah have been identified. 13 samples tested negative. 26 people are in the category of the highest risk. Day 7 to 9 are crucial for this category and all of them have been closely monitored." As of now, there is nothing to be worried about. A survey is presently on and the route map is ready based on the call details of the deceased and all things are closely monitored,” said George.“Our health officials have got in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka as the deceased was a student in Bengaluru. The Centre is also taken into confidence and there is a close coordination also,” said George.
“The incubation period is 21 days but in Kerala, we have taken more caution and it has been doubled,” said George.
Source-IANS