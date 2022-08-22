Monkeypox Virus Detected in Asymptomatic Patients

- It is possible that limiting immunization to those who have already been exposed to the monkeypox virus is ineffective for avoiding infection.
- The current monkeypox outbreak and the manner of human-to-human transmission may indicate the possibility of asymptomatic or preclinical spread.
- An extended ring vaccination strategy, in addition to existing public health initiatives in the at-risk neighborhoods, will likely help manage the outbreak.
Anal samples retrieved from asymptomatic MSM (men who have sex with men) had positive monkeypox viral PCR results, according to a brief research paper. These results imply that limiting vaccination to people already exposed to the monkeypox virus may not be an efficient method of preventing infection. The report is published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, France, retrospectively tested every anorectal swab as part of a screening programme for sexually transmitted infections of monkeypox virus.
Adoption of extended ring vaccination strategyIt is unknown if asymptomatic infection will contribute to the spread of the monkeypox virus. However, the current widespread monkeypox outbreak and the method of human-to-human transmission may show that asymptomatic or preclinical spread is possible. An editorial that goes along with it suggests that in addition to existing public health initiatives in the at-risk neighborhoods, an extended ring vaccination strategy will likely be necessary to help manage the outbreak.
