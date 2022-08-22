Monkeypox Virus Detected in Asymptomatic Patients

Anal samples retrieved from asymptomatic MSM (men who have sex with men) had positive monkeypox viral PCR results, according to a brief research paper. These results imply that limiting vaccination to people already exposed to the monkeypox virus may not be an efficient method of preventing infection. The report is published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.



Researchers at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, France, retrospectively tested every anorectal swab as part of a screening programme for sexually transmitted infections of monkeypox virus.

‘The presence of monkeypox virus (MPXV) in asymptomatic MSM anorectal samples is a cause of concern.’