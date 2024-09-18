About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Burning the Midnight Oil Could Burn Out Your Liver

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 18 2024 8:10 AM

Burning the Midnight Oil Could Burn Out Your Liver
In addition to its many other benefits, quality sleep has now been linked to a decreased likelihood of liver damage in individuals with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Cirrhosis occurs when the liver is damaged for over a long duration and is replaced by scar tissue. The scarring prevents the liver from working properly, and can eventually lead to liver failure.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Benefits of Good Night Sleep

The study led by researchers from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China showed an association between a healthy sleep pattern and a decreased risk of cirrhosis among NAFLD patients. The study on 112,196 NAFLD patients found that poor sleep patterns were associated with an increased risk of progression to cirrhosis. The benefits of good sleep were observed in participants, regardless of low or high genetic risk, according to the journal Hepatology International. The study provides “more evidence that sleep is really underrated,” said Dr Abby Phillips, popularly known as LiverDoc, on social media platform X.

“You can’t change your genetic profile and neither can everyone check their genetic profile. But what can be done is get some good sleep every night,” he advised. The human body requires an optimum sleep duration of 7-8 hours per night."

Poor sleep is also known to be harmful to health and can lead to problems with memory and focus. It can also raise the risk of headaches, anxiety, and stress. Another recent study, published in the journal Sleep shows that sleeping late may also raise the risk of early-onset type 2 diabetes.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
In the study, people who went to bed after midnight had a 1.46-fold increased risk of developing early-onset diabetes -- under the age of 40. “Each one hour later in bedtime was associated with a 52 percent increase in the risk of early-onset diabetes,” the study showed.

Source-IANS
Quiz on Liver
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...
Foods Inducing Sound Sleep
Foods Inducing Sound Sleep
Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement