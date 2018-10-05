medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Nutmeg Prevents Liver Damage

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 10, 2018 at 11:50 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nutmeg can protect the liver from damage, reports a new study. The findings of the study are reported in ACS' Journal of Proteome Research.
Nutmeg Prevents Liver Damage
Nutmeg Prevents Liver Damage

Smelling nutmeg evokes images of fall, pumpkin pie, and hot apple cider. But the spice has been used for years in traditional Chinese medicine to treat gastrointestinal illnesses.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world consumes 9,000 tons of nutmeg annually. Nutmeg is the seed of the Myristica fragrans tree, which is commonly found in Indonesia and has been used to treat asthma, rheumatic pain, toothaches and infections.

In the laboratory, researchers have shown that nutmeg can fight hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia, heart tissue damage and hepatotoxicity. Inspired by these studies, Xiu-Wei Yang, Frank Gonzalez, Fei Li, and colleagues wanted to see how nutmeg prevents damage to the liver.

The researchers used a mouse animal model of liver toxicity to test the mechanism behind nutmeg's protective effects. Metabolomics analyses showed that nutmeg likely protected against liver damage by restoring the mice to more healthy levels of various lipids and acylcarnitines.

Gene expression studies showed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) was modulated by nutmeg, and the spice didn't protect mice from liver injury if the PPARα gene was deleted. In addition, the team found that a specific compound in nutmeg, myrislignan, had a strong protective effect against liver damage.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Amazing Health Benefits of Nutmeg

Amazing Health Benefits of Nutmeg

The humble nutmeg possesses more health benefits than you can count. Learn more about this wonder spice and healthy recipes you can cook with it.

Hepatotoxicity Due to Drugs

Hepatotoxicity Due to Drugs

Hepatotoxicity is damage to the liver due to chemical, environmental, bacterial, and viral infections. Hepatitis or cholestasis or both may occur.

Liver Damage Possible by Medications, Herbal and Dietary Supplements

Liver Damage Possible by Medications, Herbal and Dietary Supplements

An article in the US Pharmacist highlights the possibility of liver damage caused be medications including herbal and dietary supplements.

Liver can be Damaged by Cinnamon

Liver can be Damaged by Cinnamon

Recent researches show that cinnamon is harmful for liver. In olden days cinnamon was not just a spice it was even used as currency and is known to have unmatched aphrodisiacal prowess.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly or an enlarged liver can be a symptom or a complication of many different diseases which arise within or outside the liver.

Liver Failure

Liver Failure

Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Hepatomegaly Hepatotoxicity Due to Drugs Liver Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular pancreas is a rare birth defect that causes obstruction in the small intestine due to the ...

 Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...