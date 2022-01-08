About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Monkeypox: Man in Tamil Nadu With Skin Rash Kept in Isolation

by Hannah Joy on August 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM
A 35-year-old man who arrived at Tiruchi airport had a skin rash (a symptom of monkeypox) and was kept in isolation at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The man was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi on Friday but he went missing from the place. The hospital authorities informed the police and the health department about it.

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Later, he was found at his residence in Pudukkottai on Saturday and taken to the Medical College Hospital there.

The authorities instructed the family of the person to isolate themselves until a complete diagnosis is made.

The hospital authorities told media persons that the person has not displayed any symptoms of monkeypox in the initial diagnosis. Doctors said that the rashes found on the skin could be due to some skin ailment.
Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
The doctors also told media persons that he was kept in isolation at the hospital as a precautionary case and that his swab samples has been sent to the National Virology Institute, Pune for testing. He would be kept in isolation till the test report of his swab samples is received.



Source: IANS
Insights into vaccination and preventive measures against monkeypox could improve clinical outcomes of infected patients
Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
