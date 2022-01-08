About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Are You Eating Enough Fiber to Stay Healthy?

by Adeline Dorcas on August 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Are You Eating Enough Fiber to Stay Healthy?

Getting enough fiber is very important for your overall health and wellness. So, hurry up, it's time to fiber up your meal to stay healthy.

That huge array of dietary fiber supplements in the drugstore or grocery aisle can be overwhelming to a consumer. They make all sorts of health claims too, not being subject to FDA review and approval. So how do you know which supplement works and would be best for you?

Fiber Up Your Meals

Fiber Up Your Meals


A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.
Advertisement


A rigorous examination of the gut microbes of study participants who were fed three different kinds of supplements in different sequences concludes that people who had been eating the least amount of fiber before the study showed the greatest benefit from supplements, regardless of which ones they consumed.

"The people who responded the best had been eating the least fiber to start with," said study leader Lawrence David, an associate professor of molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University.
Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?

Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?


Health benefits of fiber depend on the fiber type, dose, and the individual who's consuming it and it may vary depending on the type and dose consumed.
Advertisement

Surprising Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber

The benefit of dietary fiber isn't just the easier pooping that advertisers tout. Fermentable fiber -- dietary carbohydrates that the human gut cannot process on its own but some bacteria can digest -- is also an essential source of nutrients that your gut microbes need to stay healthy.

"We've evolved to depend on nutrients that our microbiomes produce for us," said Zack Holmes, former PhD student in the David lab and co-author on two new papers about fiber. "But with recent shifts in diet away from fiber-rich foods, we've stopped feeding our microbes what they need."

When your gut bugs are happily munching on a high-fiber diet, they produce more of the short-chain fatty acids that protect you from diseases of the gut, colorectal cancers and even obesity. And in particular, they produce more of a fatty acid called butyrate, which is fuel for your intestinal cells themselves. Butyrate has been shown to improve the gut's resistance to pathogens, lower inflammation and create happier, healthier cells lining the host's intestines.

Is It Good to Take Fiber Supplements?

Given the variety of supplements available, David's research team wanted to know whether it may be necessary to 'personalize' fiber supplements to different people, since different fermentable fibers have been shown to have different effects on short-chain fatty acid production from one individual to the next.

"We didn't see a lot of difference between the fiber supplements we tested. Rather, they looked interchangeable," David said during a tour of his sparkling new lab in the MSRB III building, which includes a special "science toilet" for collecting samples and an array of eight "artificial gut" fermenters for growing happy gut microbes outside a body.

"Regardless of which of the test supplements you pick, it seems your microbiome will thank you with more butyrate," David said.

The average American adult only consumes 20 to 40 percent of the daily recommended amount of fiber, which is believed to be a root cause behind a lot of our common health maladies, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, digestive disorders and colon cancer. Instead of having to go totally vegetarian or consume pounds of kale daily, convenient fiber supplements have been created that can increase the production of short-chain fatty acids.

The Duke experiments tested three main kinds of fermentable fiber supplements: inulin, dextrin (Benefiber), and galactooligosaccharides (GOS) marketed as Bimuno. The 28 participants were separated into groups and given each of the three supplements for one week in different orders, with a week off between supplements to allow participants' guts to return to a baseline state.

Participants who had been consuming the most fiber beforehand showed the least change in their microbiomes, and the type of supplement really didn't matter, probably because they were already hosting a more optimal population of gut bugs, David said.

Conversely, participants who had been consuming the least fiber saw the greatest increase in butyrate with the supplements, regardless of which one was being consumed.

In a second study the David lab performed with support from the U.S. Office of Naval Research, they found that gut microbes responded to a new addition of fiber within a day, dramatically altering the populations of bugs present in the gut and changing which of their genes they were using to digest food.

Using their artificial gut fermenters, the researchers found the gut microbes were primed by the first dose to consume fiber, and digested it quickly on the second dose.

"These findings are encouraging," said graduate student Jeffrey Letourneau, lead author of the second study. "If you're a low fiber consumer, it's probably not worth it to stress so much about which kind of fiber to add. It's just important that you find something that works for you in a sustainable way."

"It doesn't need to be a supplement either," Holmes added. "It can just be a fiber-rich food. Folks who were already eating a lot of fiber, which comes from plants like beans, leafy greens, and citrus, already had very healthy microbiomes."

Source: Newswise
Eat More Dietary Fiber to Reduce Inflammation!

Eat More Dietary Fiber to Reduce Inflammation!


Cereal fiber is associated with a lower risk of inflammation and cardiovascular disease.
Advertisement

Fibre-Rich Diet Prevents Obesity, Diabetes: Study

Fibre-Rich Diet Prevents Obesity, Diabetes: Study


For years it has been known that a fibre-rich diet protects the organism against obesity and diabetes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Diverticulosis and DiverticulitisDiverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Selfie Addiction Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Donation - Recipients Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) The Essence of Yoga
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close