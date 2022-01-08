About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Lung Cancer Day: Disease Risk High Among Non-smokers

by Hannah Joy on August 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM
World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1 every year to create awareness about lung cancer. Health experts reveal that the lung cancer cases among non-smokers are increasing and it has become a matter of concern in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer is prevalent and more people succumb to deadly disease than from colon, breast and liver cancers combined.

Rise in Lung Cancer Cases In India

Lung cancer is the leading cause of male cancer-related deaths in more than 25 countries, with the upwards trend, experts are expressing fears that the

Talking to IANS, Dr Nitin Yashas, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, explained that there has been an increase in the lung cancer cases that among the non-smokers. While smoking continues to be an important cause, indoor and outdoor pollution and also second hand exposure to smoke have been considered as significant factors. A majority of the lung cancers present in an advanced stage 4 disease with poor long term survival outcomes.
Quoting globocan 2020 data, Yashas said that lung cancer is one of the top five occurring cancers in the country with an estimated approximately 75,000 new cases. Most patients of lung cancer are diagnosed in the age group of 50-70 year, he said.

Globocan stands for the Global Cancer Observatory, an interactive web-based platform presenting gobal cancer statistics.

"However, with the advent of genomic sequencing of tumors, there are a lot of newer treatment approaches available. Lung cancers particularly in non- smokers are driven by certain genetic mutations for which we offer targeted therapy in the form of oral tablets which shows good responses and prolonged survival," he said.

Dr Nitin Yashas further that immunotherapy wherein the body's immune mechanism is activated to fight cancer cells has revolutionized the treatment of lung cancer and is often given in combination with chemotherapy resulting in long survival in years in a subset of patients and is now being evaluated for its efficacy in earlier stages also.

According to Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director - Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer related death in India. The reason is that most lung cancers are diagnosed very late.

Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer in early stages does not produce any symptoms or may produce symptoms that are confused with allergy, simple cough, etc. It is also important to note that more than 70 percent of lung cancers happen in smokers, he says.

Dr Sandeep Nayak explains: "We know that smokers are the most vulnerable for lung cancer and we also know that a screening CT scan of lung done every once in a year for heavy smokers can pick up lung cancers early enough to prevent death due to lung cancer." This was a result of a recent research study. The screening CT scan is a low dose scan and can pick lung cancer very early saving many lives, he adds.

Surgery has remained the main treatment for lung cancer when it is curable. Surgeries have moved from macabre surgeries to very subtle over the years both in extent and approach. There was a time when the entire lung had to be removed in order to remove lung cancer, Dr. Nayak says.

"With the emergence of robotic surgery and fluorescence technology today we are able to remove only a small segment of lung which bears tumors, sparing the rest of the healthy lung. This has become possible because of the extensive research that has happened in the recent past."



Source: IANS
