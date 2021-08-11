Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved

Highlights:
- Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer deaths worldwide
- Lung cancer awareness month aims to draw focus on lung cancer and prospects to fight the disease
- The awareness events are represented with white or pearl color ribbon throughout November
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) is celebrated throughout November every year to promote awareness and fight the stigma of lung cancer worldwide.
Burden of Lung CancerOne of the leading causes of all cancer deaths worldwide is lung cancer. It is more fatal than the other three most common cancers - breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer combined.
Around 235,760 people are estimated to get the diagnosis of lung cancer, and 131,880 would die of the disease this year, 2021, in the United States as per National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program & American Cancer Society.
The two main types of lung cancer are
The foremost cause of lung cancer is smoking (90%). Other risk factors include:
Folks are also invited to join for funding to promote life-altering research programs for better diagnosis and treatment to all lung cancer survivors.
In addition, there are 50 FDA-approved treatments for lung cancer when compared to only three (surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation) before 2000.
To promote constant improvization for lung cancer:
- Small cell lung cancer - a common form
- Non-small cell lung cancer - includes common subtypes like squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma
Recognize your RisksCommon symptoms of lung cancer are:
- Persistent cough
- Shortness of breath
- Wheezing
- Chest pain
- Coughing of blood/hemoptysis
- Unexplained weight loss
- Exposure to smoke (secondary), tobacco, cigars, radon, asbestos, nickel, chromium, arsenic, tar, or other toxic elements
- Family history of lung cancer
- Radiation exposure to chest or breast
- Exposure to air pollution - outdoor or indoor
- Consumption of arsenic-contaminated water
Lung Cancer Awareness - Get InvolvedA white or pearl color ribbon is used to represent lung cancer awareness through various activities. One may spread the word by getting on your whites and sharing the knowledge on lung cancer using the hashtag #ShineALightOnLungCancer, #LCAM on social media. Other initiatives include:
- LUNG FORCE's annual Lung Health Barometer survey
- Lung Cancer Patient Meetup "On the Go"
- Lung Cancer Awareness Month Facebook Frame
- Lung cancer awareness screening activities, and fundraising
Events InitiatedSome of the events organized for promoting lung awareness are:
- LCAM Online Survivor Luncheon
- Hope Gala - To "Put Hope Center Stage" for 14th annual celebration of survivorship and awareness
- Education program on "Lung Cancer Treatment & Biomarkers: Make it Personal" (November 16 Online and In-person)
- 3rd Annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (November 18 - 20)
- Open House (November 30) with LCI
- Get Your Home Tested for Radon through Rebuilding Together of the Triangle (RTT)
Promote the ResearchMore screening techniques aid in the early prevention of lung cancer. It is found that the 5-year survival rate of individuals diagnosed with lung cancer has increased to 50% with the latest treatment strategies.
- FDA granted accelerated approval of amivantamab (RYBREVANT - a first fully-human bispecific antibody) in May 2021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Prevent Cancer Foundation® has granted the support of 10 projects (each with a one-year grant of $25,000) to cut down lung cancer deaths by 40% by 2035.
- The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has released new guidelines on lung cancer screening in March 2021 to foster early diagnosis.
- Shine a Light for Research also funds to upkeep the ground-breaking research on lung cancer.
