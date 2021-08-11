Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) is celebrated throughout November every year to promote awareness and fight the stigma of lung cancer worldwide.

‘Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) is marked annually throughout November for spreading worldwide awareness on lung cancer.’ Read More..

Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved

Small cell lung cancer - a common form

- a common form Non-small cell lung cancer - includes common subtypes like squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma Recognize your Risks Common symptoms of lung cancer are: Persistent cough

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Chest pain

Coughing of blood/hemoptysis

Unexplained weight loss Treatment of lung cancer is successful only before the symptoms begin. Hence, screening for lung cancer is important for a prompt and early diagnosis.

Advertisement

The Exposure to smoke (secondary), tobacco, cigars, radon, asbestos, nickel, chromium, arsenic, tar, or other toxic elements

Family history of lung cancer

Radiation exposure to chest or breast

Exposure to air pollution - outdoor or indoor

Consumption of arsenic-contaminated water Lung Cancer Awareness - Get Involved A white or pearl color ribbon is used to represent lung cancer awareness through various activities. One may spread the word by getting on your whites and sharing the knowledge on lung cancer using the hashtag #ShineALightOnLungCancer, #LCAM on social media. Other initiatives include: LUNG FORCE's annual Lung Health Barometer survey

Lung Cancer Patient Meetup "On the Go"

Lung Cancer Awareness Month Facebook Frame

Lung cancer awareness screening activities, and fundraising Many other ventures are initiated by organizations such as the Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI), The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE, Lung Foundation Australia to provide community education opportunities on lung cancer and internationally recognize the struggles of lung cancer.



Folks are also invited to join for funding to promote life-altering research programs for better diagnosis and treatment to all lung cancer survivors.

Events Initiated Some of the events organized for promoting lung awareness are: LCAM Online Survivor Luncheon

Hope Gala - To "Put Hope Center Stage" for 14th annual celebration of survivorship and awareness

Education program on "Lung Cancer Treatment & Biomarkers: Make it Personal" (November 16 Online and In-person)

3rd Annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (November 18 - 20)

Open House (November 30) with LCI

Get Your Home Tested for Radon through Rebuilding Together of the Triangle (RTT) Promote the Research More screening techniques aid in the early prevention of lung cancer. It is found that the 5-year survival rate of individuals diagnosed with lung cancer has increased to 50% with the latest treatment strategies.



In addition, there are 50 FDA-approved treatments for lung cancer when compared to only three (surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation) before 2000.



To promote constant improvization for lung cancer: FDA granted accelerated approval of amivantamab (RYBREVANT - a first fully-human bispecific antibody) in May 2021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Prevent Cancer Foundation® has granted the support of 10 projects (each with a one-year grant of $25,000) to cut down lung cancer deaths by 40% by 2035.

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has released new guidelines on lung cancer screening in March 2021 to foster early diagnosis.

Shine a Light for Research also funds to upkeep the ground-breaking research on lung cancer. Hence, it is vital that the community as a whole join hands to raise hope for better diagnosis, and treatments, ultimately encouraging a cure for lung cancer in the future.



References:

Lung Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.lung.org/lung-force/about-lung-force/featured-campaigns/lung-cancer-awareness-month) Lung Cancer Awareness Month November - (https://www.preventcancer.org/event/lung-cancer-awareness-month-2021/) LUNG CANCER AWARENESS MONTH - (https://www.aacr.org/patients-caregivers/awareness-months/lung-cancer-awareness-month/) November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month - (https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/november-lung-cancer-awareness-month/) Lung Cancer Awareness Month: 2021 Immunotherapy Research Updates - (https://www.cancerresearch.org/blog/november-2021/lung-cancer-awareness-month-2021-immunotherapy)



Source: Medindia The two main types of lung cancer areCommon symptoms of lung cancer are:Treatment of lung cancer is successful only before the symptoms begin. Hence, screening for lung cancer is important for a prompt and early diagnosis.The foremost cause of lung cancer is smoking (90%). Other risk factors include:is used to represent lung cancer awareness through various activities. One may spread the word by getting on your whites and sharing the knowledge on lung cancer using the hashtagon social media. Other initiatives include:Many other ventures are initiated by organizations such as theto provide community education opportunities on lung cancer and internationally recognize the struggles of lung cancer.Folks are also invited to join forfor better diagnosis and treatment to all lung cancer survivors.Some of the events organized for promoting lung awareness are:More screening techniques aid in the early prevention of lung cancer. It is found that theIn addition, there are 50 FDA-approved treatments for lung cancer when compared to only three (surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation) before 2000.To promote constant improvization for lung cancer:Hence, it is vital that the community as a whole join hands toSource: Medindia

Around 235,760 people are estimated to get the diagnosis of lung cancer, and 131,880 would die of the disease this year, 2021, in the United States as per National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program & American Cancer Society.