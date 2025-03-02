About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Are Elderly and Middle-Aged Individuals at Higher Risk of Cancer?

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 2 2025 11:49 PM

Older adults and middle-aged adults are more at risk of developing cancer, and dying from the deadly disease in India

Older adults and middle-aged adults are more at risk of developing cancer, and dying from the deadly disease in India, according to a study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The study published in ‘The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia’ journal showed that the elderly (aged 70 years and above) had the highest risk of developing cancer—more than 10 per cent --, and dying from it -- 7.7 per cent. The risk of middle-aged (15-49 years) developing cancer is 8.3 per cent, while their odds of dying from the disease is 5.5 per cent.
Source-Medindia
