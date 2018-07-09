Men don't have that 'changing room moment' where they think that they are too old for a particular type of dress, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Ageing & Society.

Men Don’t Think That They are Too Old for Some Clothes: Study

‘Men have been found to have a different relationship towards dressing compared to women; the research shows that this continues even later on in life.’

From this, it was clear that men did not face the same 'changing room moment' as did women when they saw themselves in the mirror and realized that the item was now 'too young.' Most remained comfortable in the outfits they had worn earlier in their lives, particularly if their careers required them to dress in a certain way.For instance, those from 'creative' industries continued to dress in a stylish, fashionable manner while others had a smart-casual style, mixing blazers with trousers and ties and shirts as they wanted. Others embraced retirement as a chance to expand their wardrobe and add more color to their clothing, with some embracing the shift in cultural norms that means pink is now an acceptable color for men, for example.Furthermore, they saw clothing worn by younger men that they did acknowledge as 'too young' for them - such as hoodies, trainers, and tight jeans - as 'silly' and viewed it with contempt and so something they would never want to wear.However, the men interviewed did have a strong negative reaction to clothing that they thought would mark a clear end to masculinity and the onset of a decline of life - with elasticated trousers viewed with horror.This concern of a loss of masculinity in clothing choices also related to the idea of wearing dirty or unkempt clothing. Several of the men interviewed relayed stories of men they knew who they viewed with a mix of mild disdain or pity when they saw them in a poorly dressed state, as it suggested to them that they had lost their inherent masculinity and were effectively giving up.Notably, many linked this situation to the loss of a wife who was seen as previously responsible for ensuring this did not happen.Finally, despite being confident in their dress choices, several men admitted that changes in body size that come with old age impacted their ability to dress as they wished, with some noting the ways clothes 'shrink in the wardrobe'.Commenting on the research Professor Twigg said: 'It is clear men have a different relationship to dress from women, and the research shows that this continues into later life. There is less in the way of age anxiety in their choices, but there are clearly issues that affect how they dress and how this changes as they get older.'Professor Twigg has conducted numerous in-depth studies on the cultural and social responses people have to the clothing they wear. This includes a prior study of how age impacts female responses to clothing and the perception that there is a cut-off point at which certain items become 'unwearable' to women for fear of appearing 'foolish.'Source: Eurekalert