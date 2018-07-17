Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season

Men's fashion is not any less compared to women in the fashion industry. Its time for all the men out there to revamp your wardrobe this monsoon to flaunt your style. Here are some super cool prints you can try this season.

Palm prints: Palm prints are typically associated with Hawaii trips and traveling. The constant hot and humid climate calls for some cool and fresh vibes, even if you're not traveling, you can have a dash of greenery around you via palm printed shirts. A half sleeve palm printed shirt can be paired with shorts and sneakers and there you are- the uber cool.

'Palm prints, geometric prints, ombre prints, conversation prints and Patchwork are the five prints that are in trend this monsoon.' Geometric prints: Once a traditional print for menswear ties and pocket squares has become the most wanted print of the time. Geometric Prints are peppy and sober at the same time. This is easy to incorporate and fits best from casual to formal wear. From quadrilaterals to triangles to circles to some crazy shapes, these are immediate eye catchers. A white geometric printed shirt paired with denim is good to go!

Ombre prints: An ombre denim shirt is a perfect alternative to ditch block prints this season. With monsoon right here, the gradual blending of one color hue to other is a perfect match to your dark blue denim. It also gives a lot more room to do an ombre with multiple colors in it instead of using just a monochromatic color scheme.

Conversation prints: Well, if you're a person who likes to experiment with fun in your styling, then conversation prints are just for you. The season's best and a must-have for men. This quirky pattern can be of animal print, your favorite cartoon or random things like fries, umbrellas, flags and what not. So choose from an array of unique patterns, put your reading glasses on and join the fun ride.

Patch work shirts: It was initially invented to use the scraps of fabrics and now have become a trendsetter. Denim patches undoubtedly look best. In fact, nowadays more and more brands are creating patched shirts that consist of printed fabrics. These are super casual, season friendly and give an edgier vibe.



