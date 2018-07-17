medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season

by Iswarya on  July 17, 2018 at 4:49 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men's fashion is not any less compared to women in the fashion industry. Its time for all the men out there to revamp your wardrobe this monsoon to flaunt your style. Here are some super cool prints you can try this season.
Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season
Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season

  • Palm prints: Palm prints are typically associated with Hawaii trips and traveling. The constant hot and humid climate calls for some cool and fresh vibes, even if you're not traveling, you can have a dash of greenery around you via palm printed shirts. A half sleeve palm printed shirt can be paired with shorts and sneakers and there you are- the uber cool.


  • Geometric prints: Once a traditional print for menswear ties and pocket squares has become the most wanted print of the time. Geometric Prints are peppy and sober at the same time. This is easy to incorporate and fits best from casual to formal wear. From quadrilaterals to triangles to circles to some crazy shapes, these are immediate eye catchers. A white geometric printed shirt paired with denim is good to go!
  • Ombre prints: An ombre denim shirt is a perfect alternative to ditch block prints this season. With monsoon right here, the gradual blending of one color hue to other is a perfect match to your dark blue denim. It also gives a lot more room to do an ombre with multiple colors in it instead of using just a monochromatic color scheme.
  • Conversation prints: Well, if you're a person who likes to experiment with fun in your styling, then conversation prints are just for you. The season's best and a must-have for men. This quirky pattern can be of animal print, your favorite cartoon or random things like fries, umbrellas, flags and what not. So choose from an array of unique patterns, put your reading glasses on and join the fun ride.
  • Patch work shirts: It was initially invented to use the scraps of fabrics and now have become a trendsetter. Denim patches undoubtedly look best. In fact, nowadays more and more brands are creating patched shirts that consist of printed fabrics. These are super casual, season friendly and give an edgier vibe.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Cool Summer-friendly Fabrics for Men

Cool Summer-friendly Fabrics for Men

Beat the heat with summer friendly fabrics namely linen, cotton, chambray, twill, denim and silk. Linen is considered as one of the best fabrics for summer.

Rebuild Your Toddler's Winter Wardrobe With These Stylish Tips

Rebuild Your Toddler's Winter Wardrobe With These Stylish Tips

Toddler winter wear has to do more than keep a little body warm and dry.

Summer Fashion: Top Tips to Look Cool at Your Workplace

Summer Fashion: Top Tips to Look Cool at Your Workplace

It is essential to keep oneself updated with fashion trends in scorching heat by opting trends like pastel shades and mixing and matching outfits.

Raf Simons' Jailbirds Kick Off Paris Fashion

Raf Simons' Jailbirds Kick Off Paris Fashion

Designer Raf Simons intends to make his audience work for his art and kicked off five days of Paris men's fashion with his collection.

More News on:

Look Taller 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...