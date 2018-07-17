medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Drug Filled Nanobubbles can Help Kill Cancer Cells

by Rishika Gupta on  July 17, 2018 at 4:47 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

No place to hide for cancer cells. New anticancer drug-filled nanobubbles can now attack the cancer cells when they are at their most vulnerable stage. This can be done by triggering the nanocapsules to release the drug when an Xray is passed through them. The findings of this study are published in the Nature Communications journal.
Drug Filled Nanobubbles can Help Kill Cancer Cells
Drug Filled Nanobubbles can Help Kill Cancer Cells

The tiny bubbles, known as liposomes, are commonly used in pharmacology to encapsulate drugs, making them more effective in the treatment of disease and researchers have now been able to engineer these liposomes to discharge their drug cargo on-demand, once activated by standard X-rays. Initial testing has shown this technique to be highly efficient in killing bowel cancer cells.

"The development and application of various nanomaterial designs for drug delivery is currently a key focus area in nanomedicine," said lead author Wei Deng, from ARC Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics (CNBP), Australia.

"Liposomes are already well established as an extremely effective drug-delivery system. Made out of similar material as cell membranes, these 'bubbles' are relatively simple to prepare, can be filled with appropriate medications and then injected into specific parts of the body. The issue, however, is in controlling the timely release of the drug from the liposome," Deng added.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team embedded gold nanoparticles and the photo-sensitive molecule verteporfin into the wall of the liposome, in a laboratory setting

The X-ray radiation caused the verteporfin to react and produce highly reactive singlet oxygen which destabilizes the liposomal membrane, causing the release of the drug, Deng explained.

"The gold nanoparticles are added into the mix as they focus the X-ray energy. This enhances the singlet oxygen generation and hence improves the speed of the membrane breakup," she added.

The liposomes were filled with a chemotherapy drug called doxorubicin, which killed the cancer cells far more effectively than without X-ray triggering

Thus, controlling the timely release of the drug from the bubble is very crucial, Deng said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Nanobubbles Capable of Detecting and Eliminating Prostate Cancer Cells

Nanobubbles Capable of Detecting and Eliminating Prostate Cancer Cells

Scientists at Rice University were able to use plasmonic nanobubbles to find and destroy implanted human prostate cancer cells.

Star Wars Technology to Destroy Cancer Cells Using Nanobubbles Generated By Pulsed Laser

Star Wars Technology to Destroy Cancer Cells Using Nanobubbles Generated By Pulsed Laser

Gold particles that selectively enter cancer cells form nanobubbles and burst when exposed to short laser pulse, causing minute explosions.

Reason Why Nanomaterial Loses Superconductivity Identified

Reason Why Nanomaterial Loses Superconductivity Identified

Physicists at the University of Utah uncover why nanomaterial loses superconductivity and claimed that superconducting nanowires made of MoGe alloy undergo quantum phase transitions when placed in an increasing magnetic field at low temperatures.

'Green' Chemistry can Cut Toxicity in Combo Nanomaterials

'Green' Chemistry can Cut Toxicity in Combo Nanomaterials

Biocompatible gold nanoparticles in surfactants commonly used in laundry detergent, suntan lotions, cosmetics and ice cream become toxic to zebrafish embryos as they combine in a synergistic way, finds a new study.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Colorectal Cancer Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...