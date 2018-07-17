Obesity Surgery May Affect the Risk of Cancer

Weight loss surgery may lower the risk of developing cancer. The findings of the study are published in the BJS (British Journal of Surgery).

This national population-based cohort study used data from the Hospital Episode Statistics database in England collected between 1997 and 2012. A total of 8794 obese patients who underwent gastric bypass, gastric banding, or sleeve gastrectomy were matched with 8794 obese individuals who did not have surgery.



‘Obesity surgery may reduce the risk of developing cancer. Obese patients who underwent weight loss (bariatric) surgery had a 77% decreased the risk of developing hormone-related cancer (breast, endometrial or prostate cancer) when compared with patients who did not have surgery.’ Patients who underwent surgery had a 77% decreased the risk of developing hormone-related cancer (breast, endometrial or prostate cancer) when compared with patients who did not have surgery.



Gastric bypass resulted in the largest risk reduction (84%) for hormone-related cancer but was associated with a greater than a twofold increased risk of colorectal cancer.



Additional studies are needed to understand the biological mechanisms behind these findings.



