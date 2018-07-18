medindia
Fall Fashion Trends: Smart Autumn Outfit for Men

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 18, 2018 at 3:46 PM
Autumn (Fall) is the beautiful season of the year between summer and winter. Autumn menswear for smart and stylish well-dressed men is going to be trendy. Let us enjoy the pleasant weather by choosing the right kind of stylish fall outfit.
Fall Fashion Trends: Smart Autumn Outfit for Men

Autumn is just like the warm-up for the freezing season to kick in, making it often confusing on whether to layer it up or not. It isn't time for chunky tweed and woolen sweaters or those hefty jackets, but one surely wants to stay covered so make the right decision.

Suvarna Kale - Head of Design at Blackberrys and Sandeep Khapra Head of Design-Menswear at Max Fashion have some tips to share keeping in mind the need of the style conscious men ready to enjoy the pleasant weather.

  • Full sleeve shirts are winning the game: For Indian men full sleeve shirts are not new for autumn as in men wear full sleeve shirts in summer as well. With latest fashion trends along came different types of shirts like floral, patterns, checkered and all-time favorite solids. Full sleeve shirts are available for everyone from 5 year old to 70 year old. In autumn if you want to feel the cold breeze and the warmth of the sun. go grab yourself a stylish cotton shirt
  • Statement blazers: Cotton blazers are always the first choice for men who understand the meaning of being a dapper Why? It is simple because nothing is more comfortable than cotton and with a shirt, underneath the blazer, you will still feel comfortable without feeling restrictive in your movements. Pick a lightweight blazer and team it up with your outfit for a flexible and comfortable fit. Shirts, t-shirts or polos; blazers commit to every look you choose. Only thing for you to check upon is color-coding of the outfit.

For autumn if men want to look sophisticated and casual at the same time, then a cotton blazer is the choice for you.

  • Jackets for everyday: The selection comes here basis the material of the jacket you choose. A thin zippered full-sleeve jacket or a sleeveless cotton jacket is your must-have. Get your hands on a reversible jacket that serves to different occasions and moods, while they lend you a sharp look with comfort this season.
  • Knit sweats and sweaters: A lightweight knit sweater could always accompany you while you step out. They are easy to carry and very light to wear. It gives you a thin intermediate layer that keeps you comfy and manages your body temperature.


Source: IANS

