Street Style: Global Fashion Trend for Men

Font : A- A+



Street fashion and street style are the latest striking trends among men around the world.



In today's day and age, street fashion is the new word that everyone follows. So how to get this style on point?

Street Style: Global Fashion Trend for Men



Rohan Khattar, Founder of high fashion menswear brand Minizmo, and Celebrity Stylist Avneet Chadha list down different ways to style themselves with streetwear trends and at the same time keep the luxury quotient high and on point.



‘Street style fashion is the latest global trend in men’s fashion in this modern age of selfie. Men’s clothing based on streetwear styles and trends give a simple and casual feel at the same time can keep the luxury quotient high.’ Check out the checks: Chequered outfits are a must for a simple everyday wardrobe. It is essential to have a couple of go-to chequered shirts and trousers to add that extra charm to your everyday debonair look. Chequered shirts have always been indispensable in the wardrobe of all men as it is a look that can be pulled off with suave, effortlessly.

Chequered outfits are a must for a simple everyday wardrobe. It is essential to have a couple of go-to chequered shirts and trousers to add that extra charm to your everyday debonair look. Chequered shirts have always been indispensable in the wardrobe of all men as it is a look that can be pulled off with suave, effortlessly. Military never gets old: This season, it can be said without any doubt that when in doubt, go for khaki. The color stays predominant in every wardrobe because it never goes out of style. Pair your military-inspired shirts with cargo pants and rugged boots, and you are good to go, carrying the carefree adventure junkie look.

This season, it can be said without any doubt that when in doubt, go for khaki. The color stays predominant in every wardrobe because it never goes out of style. Pair your military-inspired shirts with cargo pants and rugged boots, and you are good to go, carrying the carefree adventure junkie look. Stripes are boss: After chequered, comes stripes. This wardrobe essential is absolutely irreplaceable. Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, this is a look that can be carried off without giving it a second thought. You can pair your striped shirts with flared pants and sneakers for a summer-ready street perfect look.

After chequered, comes stripes. This wardrobe essential is absolutely irreplaceable. Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, this is a look that can be carried off without giving it a second thought. You can pair your striped shirts with flared pants and sneakers for a summer-ready street perfect look. Classic blazers: Be it a formal business meeting, a wedding reception, or a dinner date, there is no occasion that a blazer cannot add a touch of style too. You may opt for a brighter hue paired with jeans that hang loose or go for a summer jacket/blazer with a basic white t-shirt. The one thing you need to keep in mind while choosing your blazer is to pick the colors according to the season and the weather.

Be it a formal business meeting, a wedding reception, or a dinner date, there is no occasion that a blazer cannot add a touch of style too. You may opt for a brighter hue paired with jeans that hang loose or go for a summer jacket/blazer with a basic white t-shirt. The one thing you need to keep in mind while choosing your blazer is to pick the colors according to the season and the weather. Sneakers with suits: While this might sound like an odd combination, some suits are made to be worn with sneakers to take the glamour quotient a notch higher, when you experiment with the sneaker-suit combo you need not adhere to the regular norms of styling. Pick a crisp suit, and pair it with your favorite sneakers to create the perfect most effortless looking street look.

While this might sound like an odd combination, some suits are made to be worn with sneakers to take the glamour quotient a notch higher, when you experiment with the sneaker-suit combo you need not adhere to the regular norms of styling. Pick a crisp suit, and pair it with your favorite sneakers to create the perfect most effortless looking street look. Suits with t-shirts: To ace the perfect semi-casual look go for a suit with a plain t-shirt. The combination will not only make you look more stylish but will also be comfortable during hot weathers. Suits paired with t-shirts is the new 'it' thing when it comes to street style. Pick a classic white, grey or navy colored t-shirt and pair it with a well-fitted blazer to create a look that is both comfortable and stylish.

To ace the perfect semi-casual look go for a suit with a plain t-shirt. The combination will not only make you look more stylish but will also be comfortable during hot weathers. Suits paired with t-shirts is the new 'it' thing when it comes to street style. Pick a classic white, grey or navy colored t-shirt and pair it with a well-fitted blazer to create a look that is both comfortable and stylish. Embroidered shirts: Undoubtedly one of the most underrated trends in men's fashion, embroidery lends a piece of clothing a touch of sophisticated glamour that cannot be achieved by simple prints. A simple embroidered lined shirt paired with casual pants or a pair of jeans can create a jaw-dropping look.



Source: IANS Rohan Khattar, Founder of high fashion menswear brand Minizmo, and Celebrity Stylist Avneet Chadha list down different ways to style themselves with streetwear trends and at the same time keep the luxury quotient high and on point.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: