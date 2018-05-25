medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Select Colored Clothes Based on Your Weight

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 25, 2018 at 4:41 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Clothing selection mainly depends on color and size which can be based on the individuals' body weight. Choice of garment color is a predictor of body mass index (BMI), reports a new study.

It's commonly said that you can tell a great deal about a person by the clothes they wear.
Select Colored Clothes Based on Your Weight
Select Colored Clothes Based on Your Weight

The findings were presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Vienna, Austria reveal that darker and multicolor clothes are preferred by women with higher BMI, while men with larger BMIs are more likely to choose black or white garments.

Color plays an important role in influencing moods and emotions, and previous research suggests that the color of the clothes you wear says a lot about your personality, mood, and even how other people perceive you. The size and color of the clothing you choose depends on a variety of personal factors, and these may include perceived or actual overweight or obesity.

To investigate this further, Dr. Charoula Nikolaou and Professor Stuart Gilmour from St Luke's International University in Tokyo, and Professor Mike Lean from the University of Glasgow's School of Medicine examined the relationship between BMI and the size and colors of clothes purchased from a global online retail service. Between October and December 2017, data on body weight and height, clothing size, and color were collected from over 34,000 customers who completed feedback forms.

The data, publicly available online, was taken from the AliExpress website, part of the Alibaba group, the China-based multinational e-commerce site. Countries from which the orders were made were grouped by income: low-income, lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and high-income. Clothing colors were also grouped by dark, light, metal, pastel or print colors.

Over a two-month period (covering different seasons in different countries), 27,083 women (8,119 skirts and 18,964 dresses) and 7,295 men (7,295 trousers) from 119 countries purchased items of clothing from 26 clothing brands. Most were purchased by people living in high- and upper-middle income countries. Online sales were mostly to young and middle-aged customers. Over half of the trousers sold, almost a quarter of dresses, and 15% of skirts were purchased by someone overweight or obese (BMI>25kg/m2).

The association between customers' BMI and size and color garments was estimated using linear regression, a form of statistical modelling which adjusts for potential factors that could influence the relationship such as gender, country of origin, income of country of origin.

Results showed that clothing size was closely related to both BMI and waist circumference. Women with a higher BMI were more likely to buy black/blue/dark color and floral dresses, and multicolor and dot-patterned skirts. While men with a higher BMI tended to stick to black or white trousers.

The authors acknowledge that their findings show observational differences which are not necessarily evidence of cause and effect. They conclude: "Our study suggests that the size and color of garments purchased can be indicators of weight problems. Online clothing purchase choices could be used to target non-judgemental messages about weight-management and preventing unwanted weight gain."

The authors say that two practical actions to help people with weight-management or preventing weight-gain could result from this study:
  • Clothing size is a reliable indicator of BMI so non-judgemental messages about weight-management could be provided with purchases of large size-garments
  • Advice for people who have successfully lost weight could include changing the wardrobe to smaller size garments and switching to colors and patterns favored by thinner people and which more overweight people tend to avoid.


Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Top Tips to Dress Right For Success at Work

Top Tips to Dress Right For Success at Work

The way you look plays a role in your success in the modern workplace. Here are some styling tips to add to your work wardrobe.

Smart Clothing Could Now Help You Stay Cool on a Hot Sunny Day

Smart Clothing Could Now Help You Stay Cool on a Hot Sunny Day

Forget air conditioners, smart clothing of the future may help you stay cool on a hot summer day.

New clothing material that keeps your body cool

New clothing material that keeps your body cool

Cloth that reflects sunlight and allows heat radiating from a person's body to escape that help people keep cool has been developed by researchers.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...