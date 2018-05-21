Get the Latest Fashion Trends This Summer

Lighter fabrics like cotton, linen and seersucker are great fabric options that can help you stay cool during summer. It's time to update you wardrobe and dress smart for the summer, say experts

Saikat Mitra, Creative Director of Van Heusen, Sandeep Gonsalves, Co-founder of SS HOMME, and James Doidge, Head of Menswear Design at Marks & Spencer, break down the style code for men in summer.



Dressing smart during summer with lighter fabrics like cotton, linen and seersucker as these fabrics keep you cool. White is right for summer. Explore different silhouettes and fabric types teamed with denims and you have a great business casual look. A cotton slub white shirt and an easy bi-stretch denim or a pique knit shirt with clean raw denim with hybrid leather brogues keeps it work friendly.

Light colored linen shirts with rolled sleeves put together with cotton chinos is an easy and comfortable look. Go dark on the trouser for a formal look and khakis and light colors transform the same ensemble to casual.

Used all year around, but a savior in the summer, the short sleeve shirt comes in many avatars. A trendy printed floral short sleeve shirt with contrast buttons along with formal cotton trousers will add fashion to the formal. Small geometric prints are a great bet too.

Large 2 / 3 colored check short sleeve shirt with hem details go well with printed textured cotton chinos. Basic gingham checks in seasonal and trend colors are a versatile wardrobe addition too.

T-Shirts: The ubiquitous T-Shirt has found a safe haven in the corporate wardrobe through well tailored polo T-Shirts. Small geometric printed polo in double mercerized with premium soft sheen and quick dry formal trousers will keep you neat, cool and sharp this summer. A navy quick dry polyester T-shirt with zipped placket put together with a formal tapered drawstring trousers is the 'Work Active' look for summer. Add a lightweight summer knit blazer to complete the business look.

Summer provides more choices in color, for both suits and accessories. Lighter colors absorb less heat than darker colors, making them perfect choices for summer. Light and pastel colors are a strong focus through the season, and can be seen on everything from linen suits to Oxford casual shirts, T-Shirts and shirts. These aren't just solid colors, but also in stripes and marl textures too.

Linen is a definite winner when it comes to summer suits. However, if you would like, you could experiment with fabrics such as poplin and seersucker.

Cotton suits and pure worsted wool suits are also great choices for a versatile summer look. With reference to the styles, the shades of blue and green are ideal.

Apart from the quintessential summer styles, material and color - what really makes you stand out apart from the rest is the fit of the garment. The technicals of each element of a suit are what can make you look refined and unique from the rest of the crowd. Create a fashion statement by accessorizing it with a handcrafted accessory, a printed pocket square or a textured pastel tie.







