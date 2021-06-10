About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mechanism Behind Neuronal Death Explored!

by Karishma Abhishek on October 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Brain cell death after injury might be due to release of toxic fatty acids as per a study "Neurotoxic reactive astrocytes induce cell death via saturated lipids", at the NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine, published in the journal Nature.

The study in rodents found that cells that generally nurture healthy neurons (brain cells) - glial cells, release toxic fatty acids after the damage to neurons. This might serve as one of the prime driving factors behind several brain diseases and aging.

Earlier studies have shown that astrocytes (type of star-shaped glial cell) are the culprits behind cell death seen in Parkinson's disease and dementia, among other neurodegenerative diseases.

Experts affirm that the glial cells release these neuron-killing molecules to "clear away" damaged brain cells. However, the identity of this toxin has remained a mystery until now.
Neuron and Glial Cells

The present study however opens the door by stating that tissue damage prompts astrocytes to produce two kinds of fats - long-chain saturated free fatty acids and phosphatidylcholines. These fats are found to trigger cell death in damaged neurons.

The research team validated their study in the mice model, where blocking of the fatty acid formation allowed almost 75% of neurons to survive when compared to only 10% when the fatty acids were allowed to form.

Moreover, earlier works of the team had shown that brain cells continued to function when shielded from astrocyte attacks.

"Our findings show that the toxic fatty acids produced by astrocytes play a critical role in brain cell death and provide a promising new target for treating, and perhaps even preventing, many neurodegenerative diseases," says study co-senior author Shane Liddelow, Ph.D.

However, why exactly the astrocytes produce these toxins is unknown. The team also caution that the genetic techniques used to block the enzyme that produces toxic fatty acids in mice are not ready for use in humans as their safety and efficacy are yet to be explored.

The study finding thereby provides a detailed molecular map of how tissue damage leads to brain cell death. This may help advance treatment of Alzheimer's, glaucoma, and other brain diseases.

Source: Medindia
