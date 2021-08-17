Genes That Offers Protection Against Neuronal Degeneration

Genetic programs in the fruit fly are presumed to have a similar function in humans that may offer protection to neurons against degeneration as per a study at the University Of Bonn, Germany, published in the journal Neuron.



A fruit fly's brain is smaller than even a dot. However, it is found to contain around 100,000 neurons. The evolutionary paths of Drosophila melanogaster (scientific name of fruit fly) and Homo sapiens had been separated several hundred million years ago.

‘Genes in the fruit fly are presumed to have a similar function in humans that may offer protection to neurons against degeneration and help formulate better therapeutics against neurodegenerative diseases. ’





Dual Role of Genes



"We specifically switched off individual genes and observed how the neurons changed as a result. During this, we came upon a gene called WNK, which performs an incredible dual role," says Prof. Dietmar Schmucker from the LIMES Institute at the University of Bonn, who led the research and is also holding a Humboldt Professorship in Bonn since 2019.



The study revealed that WNK gene is necessary for connecting the neurons during the development of the nervous system. Absence of this gene (e.g., due to mutation) stopped the branching of the axons (nerve branches) during the experiment.



The WNK gene also appears to protect existing axons in adult animals and switching off it at this late time results in degeneration of the branches in the adult animals. These two functions of the gene behave as two sides of the same coin.



The gene is also found to contain the blueprint for an enzyme called kinase that is involved in the protection of neurons. The WNK kinase may thereby be of therapeutic use in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases.



