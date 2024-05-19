About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Genetic and Immune System Links to Inflammatory Bowel Disease

by Karishma Abhishek on May 19 2024 11:15 PM

Genetic and Immune System Links to Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) cases are rising in India, attributed to genetic, environmental, and immune system factors, according to health experts (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).
The IBD Day is observed every year on May 19. The theme this year is 'IBD Has No Borders'.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
The condition is categorized mainly into Crohn's disease (affecting the small intestine), ulcerative colitis (affecting the large intestine), indeterminate colitis, and microscopic colitis (diagnosed via biopsy).

"Genetically predisposed individuals inherit susceptibility from their parents. The gut environment, particularly the balance of bacteria, plays a crucial role; a healthy gut typically contains 60-70 percent good bacteria and 30-40 percent bad bacteria," Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant -- Gastroenterology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Role of Genes, Gut, and Immune Responses

"Disruption in this balance, often due to poor dietary habits, lack of sleep, or excessive consumption of junk food and preservatives, can trigger inflammation. The immune system's interaction with genetic and bacterial factors further contributes to intestinal ulcerations seen in IBD," he said.

Nutrient Deficiencies in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
Nutrient Deficiencies in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease sets a high risk for micronutrient deficiencies like iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamin D due to the active inflammation of the intestine.
Common symptoms of IBD include bloody diarrhea, weight loss, fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, anemia, joint pain, and skin problems, among others.

A 2023 study published in the journal Lancet showed that the rising urbanization which comes with increased intake of ultra-processed foods is leading to a surge in IBD among young adults and even adolescents in India.

Foul Smelling Stool
Foul Smelling Stool
Smelly stool? Poor diet and indigestion are the most common causes of foul-smelling stool. It can also occur due to various underlying disease conditions.
The study by AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad showed that about 15 lakh people in India suffer from IBD, but the true picture is not clear due to a lack of proper data.

Anukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant -- Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS that there is also an increase in pediatric cases of IBD. While the exact cause is not known, genetics may be at play, she said.

What to Drink to Aid Digestion?
What to Drink to Aid Digestion?
Uncover the secret to a healthy gut by exploring the finest drinks that support digestion and elevate your well-being. Transform your health, one sip at a time!
"The cause of inflammatory bowel disease is not known but genetics as an immunity. Alteration in immunity plays a very important role in the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease. People who have a family history of inflammatory bowel disease are vulnerable to developing inflammatory bowel disease because this is a genetic disease and autoimmune disease," Anukalp added.

The Lancet study also blamed C-section deliveries that devoid the child of the essential gut microflora.

Further, lack of breastfeeding and excessive use of antibiotics also increase the risk of IBD. The health experts called for maintaining a healthy diet rich in fiber, staying hydrated, and avoiding preservatives.

Source-IANS


