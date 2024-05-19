Genetic and Immune System Links to Inflammatory Bowel Disease

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Role of Genes, Gut, and Immune Responses

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) cases are rising in India, attributed to genetic, environmental, and immune system factors, according to health experts ().The IBD Day is observed every year on May 19. The theme this year is 'IBD Has No Borders'.The condition is categorized mainly intoindeterminate colitis, and microscopic colitis (diagnosed via biopsy)."Genetically predisposed individuals inherit susceptibility from their parents. The gut environment, particularly the balance of bacteria, plays a crucial role; a healthy gut typically contains 60-70 percent good bacteria and 30-40 percent bad bacteria," Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant -- Gastroenterology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS."Disruption in this balance, often due to poor dietary habits, lack of sleep, or excessive consumption of junk food and preservatives, can trigger inflammation. The immune system's interaction with genetic and bacterial factors further contributes to intestinal ulcerations seen in IBD," he said.Common symptoms of IBD include bloody diarrhea, weight loss, fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, anemia, joint pain, and skin problems, among others.A 2023 study published in the journal Lancet showed that the rising urbanization which comes with increased intake of ultra-processed foods is leading to a surge in IBD among young adults and even adolescents in India.The study by AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad showed thatAnukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant -- Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS that there is also an increase in pediatric cases of IBD. While the exact cause is not known, genetics may be at play, she said."The cause of inflammatory bowel disease is not known but genetics as an immunity. Alteration in immunity plays a very important role in the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease. People who have a family history of inflammatory bowel disease are vulnerable to developing inflammatory bowel disease because this is a genetic disease and autoimmune disease," Anukalp added.The Lancet study also blamed C-section deliveries that devoid the child of the essential gut microflora.Further,The health experts called for maintaining a healthy diet rich in fiber, staying hydrated, and avoiding preservatives.Source-IANS