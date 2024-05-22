About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Autoimmune Disorders Independent of Monoclonal Gammopathy

by Colleen Fleiss on May 22 2024 1:17 AM

Autoimmune Disorders Independent of Monoclonal Gammopathy
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, was found not to be associated with the presence of autoimmune disorders among more than 75,000 subjects who were screened. ()

What are Monoclonal Gammopathies

Monoclonal gammopathies are conditions characterized by the presence of abnormal proteins (antibodies) in the blood, produced by a small number of plasma cells in the bone marrow. The most common condition associated with these abnormal proteins is monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS).

Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.
The researchers believe that these results are important in terms of clinical practice as they suggest that there may be no need for periodic screening for MGUS among patients with autoimmune diseases. The study appeared in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from the University of Iceland analyzed a cross-sectional study where 75,422 adults were screened for MGUS to see if they could find an association between MGUS and autoimmune diseases. Of those screened, 10,818 had an autoimmune disease, and 599 of the patients with autoimmune diseases had MGUS.

There were no differences between organ-specific and systemic autoimmune diseases or between antibody-positive and antibody-negative disorders. The authors determined that the diagnosis of an autoimmune diseases was not associated with MGUS, but it was associated with a prior clinical diagnosis of MGUS.

Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
The prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, lupus and celiac disease are on the rise, revealed a study, however researchers at the Centers for Disease Control are unable to pinpoint a cause for this increase. Test ...
The authors caution that studies based only on clinical MGUS cohorts that are very likely to have been identified through work-up of the same diseases with which an association is being sought has led to a false association.

Reference:
  1. Association Between Autoimmune Diseases and Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M23-2867)
Source-Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this ...
Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health
Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health
The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement