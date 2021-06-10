About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Uncovering the Mechanism Involved in the “COVID Toes” Symptom

by Dr Jayashree on October 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM
Uncovering the Mechanism Involved in the "COVID Toes" Symptom

Redness and swelling of the hands and toes, known as chilblain-like lesions, have been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mechanism behind such "COVID toes" symptom is revealed in a new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

The study included 50 participants with COVID toes and 13 with similar chilblains lesions that arose before the pandemic.

The mechanisms behind both types involved an immune response with high levels of certain autoantibodies as well as type I interferon, a key protein in the antiviral response.

In addition to the immune system, endothelial cells that line blood vessels also appeared to play a critical role in the development of COVID toes and chilblains.

The epidemiology and clinical features of chilblain-like lesions have been extensively studied and published. However, little is known about the pathophysiology involved. Future studies involving a large population can provide more insight.



Source: Medindia
