Immunotherapy Benefits for Glioblastoma Increases By Incorporating Gel

Surgically treated brain for glioblastoma might acquire enhanced CAR-T immunotherapy benefits by incorporating a newly developed gel with the therapy as per a study "Fibrin gel enhances the antitumor effects of chimeric antigen receptor T cells in glioblastoma", at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, published in the journal Science Advances.



Glioblastoma is a highly malignant and deadly brain cancer arising from glial cells (brain cells for supporting and nourishing neurons). It is diagnosed commonly at the age of 60s in people. It is estimated that only 40% of people live for one year after diagnosis and 17% for two years.