Ethylene Oxide: Cancer-Causing Chemical in Indian Spice Brands

What is Ethylene Oxide?



‘The WHO classifies #ethyleneoxide as a Group 1 #carcinogen, indicating sufficient evidence for human #cancerrisk. #Indianspices ’

Ethylene oxide, known for its carcinogenic properties, heightens the risk of breast cancer and causes DNA damage, affecting brain and nervous system function in humans. Recent findings reveal its presence in four products from two major spice brands in India—three from MDH and one from Everest—exceeding permissible limits.It is majorly used to sterilize medical equipment and to reduce microbial contamination in spices. Besides being produced from natural sources, it can also be generated from water-logged soil, manure, and sewage sludge.Short-term exposure to the carcinogen can affect the human central nervous system, and cause depression and irritation of the eyes and mucous membranes but prolonged exposure can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, and damage the brain and nervous system, as per the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The EPA said "ethylene oxide is carcinogenic to humans by the inhalation route of exposure", and has also been linked to reproductive problems. "Evidence in humans indicates that exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of lymphoid cancer and, for females, breast cancer," it noted.Further, according to the US National Cancer Institute,Stomach and breast cancers may also be associated with ethylene oxide exposure, the institute said. It stated that people can be exposed to ethylene oxide via inhalation and ingestion, which may occur through occupational, consumer, or environmental exposure.According to the latest estimates of cancer's global burden by the WHO, India has more than 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and over 9.1 lakh deaths in 2022. The number is projected to go up to 15.7 lakh in 2025, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP).Source-IANS