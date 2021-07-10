PETA India Urges PM Modi to Phase Out Animal Experiments

Advertisement

"As the EU has demonstrated, phasing out animal tests is the future. It is crucial that India does not fall behind international developments in science and animal welfare," said PETA India science policy advisor, Ankita Pandey."Moving away from unreliable and unethical tests on animals and instead investing in superior, non-animal methods will be better for humans, other animals, and the future of science," Pandey added.In India, testing cosmetics or their ingredients on animals was banned in 2014, as was the importation of animal-tested cosmetics. Last year, the government released the Cosmetics Rules 2020, which include provisions to strengthen the ban on the importation of animal-tested cosmetics.However, the testing of cosmetics is only one type out of many animal experiments conducted on animals. Animals are still subjected to painful experiments for testing chemicals and drugs or for conducting biomedical research, the release added.Source: IANS