Scientists Identify a Dependency of Glioblastoma on Biotin

This compromises glioblastoma metabolism and epigenetics, thereby impairing the tumour growth and invasiveness of glioblastoma cells.In mammalian cells, holocarboxylase synthetase, or HLCS, is the enzyme that serves to distribute biotin to the biotin-dependent proteins. Gene silencing of HLCS reduces the glioblastoma's tumorigenicity in mouse models.High HLCS expression is linked to glioblastoma and inferior glioma patient outcome. While HLCS is present in healthy patients, its expression increases in the tumours of glioblastoma patients.Glioblastoma cells with higher HLCS expression could get better supply of biotin to the biotin-dependent metabolic enzymes and histones, which results in a more proliferative and invasive glioblastoma.So, the dependency of glioblastoma on biotin distribution suggests that the rational co-targeting of biotin-dependent metabolism and epigenetic pathways may be explored for glioblastoma eradication."Since biotin is found in various food sources, including legumes, egg yolk and offal, and commonly consumed as a supplement, these findings raise an important consideration of regulating biotin consumption in glioblastoma patients.This discovery would also lay the foundation for the development of drug combinations from existing or new small molecule inhibitors against some of the biotin-dependent metabolic enzymes and histone modifications to cripple glioblastoma; some of these are already being actively explored in cancer treatment," said Assistant Professor Derrick Ong from the Department of Physiology and Principal Investigator of this study.Source: Medindia