Possible Reason for the Failure of Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma

Immunotherapies targeting specific tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) (expressing the immune checkpoint molecule programmed cell death-1) show therapeutic promise in preclinical studies of glioblastoma. However, they fail in clinical trials.
The present study "Low tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte density in primary and recurrent glioblastoma", published in the journal Oncotarget, was set to find the answer for it.
Glioblastoma is one of the most common and deadly malignant brain and Central Nervous System Tumors. It accounts for ~56% of newly diagnosed brain tumors in Australia.
Moreover, between primary and recurrent groups, there was no difference observed in CD3+, CD4+ and PD-1+ TIL density. Treatment target like anti-PD-1 antibodies with immune checkpoint inhibition, blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interactions. This restores the effector T cell proliferation and function.
Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma
In a specific type of cancer - melanoma, it was seen that response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy is associated with a higher density of CD8+ TILs. However, earlier clinical trials that have been conducted using anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in glioblastoma, demonstrated limited success.
Studies like the CheckMate 143 trial and similar ones demonstrated no significant overall survival benefit in recurrent glioblastoma with anti-PD-1 when compared to the anti-angiogenic drug bevacizumab.
However, another study (Cloughesy et a) states that anti-PD-1 therapy significantly increases the overall survival if given before and after recurrent tumor resection than only after recurrent surgery.
"The level of T cell infiltration seen in this small cohort of matched primary and recurrent glioblastoma tissue was low. Though the number of CD8+ TILs was significantly higher in recurrent compared to primary tumours, overall TIL density at recurrence was still mild. PD-1+ TILs in particular were absent in the majority of our cases. Whether this is why many clinical trials using anti-PD-1 immunotherapy have not shown significant survival benefit in glioblastoma requires further investigation," say the Tooney Research Team.
Source: Medindia