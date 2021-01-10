Possible Reason for the Failure of Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma

Advertisement

It is seen that the majority of bothWhile all the cases of tumors have CD3+ TILs. A significantly higher CD8+ TIL density was demonstrated by quantitative analysis of TILs at recurrence.Moreover, between primary and recurrent groups, there was no difference observed in CD3+, CD4+ and PD-1+ TIL density. Treatment target like anti-PD-1 antibodies with immune checkpoint inhibition, blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interactions. This restores the effector T cell proliferation and function.In a specific type of cancer - melanoma, it was seen that response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy is associated with a higher density of CD8+ TILs. However, earlier clinical trials that have been conducted usingStudies like the CheckMate 143 trial and similar ones demonstrated no significant overall survival benefit in recurrent glioblastoma with anti-PD-1 when compared to the anti-angiogenic drug bevacizumab.However, another study (Cloughesy et a) states thatsay the Tooney Research Team.Source: Medindia