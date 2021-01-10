About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Possible Reason for the Failure of Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma

by Karishma Abhishek on October 1, 2021 at 9:02 AM
Font : A-A+

Possible Reason for the Failure of Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma

Immunotherapies targeting specific tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) (expressing the immune checkpoint molecule programmed cell death-1) show therapeutic promise in preclinical studies of glioblastoma. However, they fail in clinical trials.

The present study "Low tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte density in primary and recurrent glioblastoma", published in the journal Oncotarget, was set to find the answer for it.

Advertisement


Glioblastoma is one of the most common and deadly malignant brain and Central Nervous System Tumors. It accounts for ~56% of newly diagnosed brain tumors in Australia.

It is seen that the majority of both primary and recurrent tumors have a low density of TILs. While all the cases of tumors have CD3+ TILs. A significantly higher CD8+ TIL density was demonstrated by quantitative analysis of TILs at recurrence.
Advertisement

Moreover, between primary and recurrent groups, there was no difference observed in CD3+, CD4+ and PD-1+ TIL density. Treatment target like anti-PD-1 antibodies with immune checkpoint inhibition, blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interactions. This restores the effector T cell proliferation and function.

Immunotherapy in Glioblastoma

In a specific type of cancer - melanoma, it was seen that response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy is associated with a higher density of CD8+ TILs. However, earlier clinical trials that have been conducted using anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in glioblastoma, demonstrated limited success.

Studies like the CheckMate 143 trial and similar ones demonstrated no significant overall survival benefit in recurrent glioblastoma with anti-PD-1 when compared to the anti-angiogenic drug bevacizumab.

However, another study (Cloughesy et a) states that anti-PD-1 therapy significantly increases the overall survival if given before and after recurrent tumor resection than only after recurrent surgery.

"The level of T cell infiltration seen in this small cohort of matched primary and recurrent glioblastoma tissue was low. Though the number of CD8+ TILs was significantly higher in recurrent compared to primary tumours, overall TIL density at recurrence was still mild. PD-1+ TILs in particular were absent in the majority of our cases. Whether this is why many clinical trials using anti-PD-1 immunotherapy have not shown significant survival benefit in glioblastoma requires further investigation," say the Tooney Research Team.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Is Epidural Analgesia During Labor Associated With Autism? ...
Pre-Eclampsia Might be Prevented With Low-dose Aspirin >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Noom Diet
Noom Diet
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Immunisation Dealing with Pollen Allergy Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment 

Recommended Reading
Glioblastoma Multiforme
Glioblastoma Multiforme
Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the ......
Combination Therapy & Radiation Holds Promise in Glioblastoma
Combination Therapy & Radiation Holds Promise in Glioblastoma
Anti-psychotic drug and a statin combination along with radiation improves the overall survival in ....
Gene Suppression for Effective Glioblastoma Treatment
Gene Suppression for Effective Glioblastoma Treatment
Glioblastoma contains brain tumor stem cells that have the OSMR gene, which help in the ......
Scientists Identify a Dependency of Glioblastoma on Biotin
Scientists Identify a Dependency of Glioblastoma on Biotin
The FDA-approved anti-fungal drug, sulconazole, exhibits anti-cancer properties towards ......
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the sourc...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close