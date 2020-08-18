Gene Suppression for Effective Glioblastoma Treatment

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive cancerous brain tumour in adults due to its resistance to therapy. Treatment usually involves surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Despite these intensive efforts, in most cases tumour cells regrow after treatment and the cancer recurs.Starving cancer stem cellsGlioblastoma tumours contain rare cancer stem cells responsible for therapeutic resistance and tumour regrowth. In the study, researchers uncover the unique role OSMR plays in fortifying cancer stem cells' resistance to therapy by strengthening mitochondria, the powerhouse of cell energy production. It makes the long journey to the mitochondria and interacts with energy-producing machinery to force them to generate more energy for cancer cells.says Jahani-Asl.The study provides evidence that targeting OSMR gene, in combination with radiation therapy, can pave the way for future clinical trials that better treat glioblastoma tumours. The next step is to leverage these tools into a clinical trial, the researchers say.Source: Eurekalert