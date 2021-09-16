About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Disease may be Caused by Liver Protein

by Karishma Abhishek on September 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM

Alzheimer’s Disease may be Caused by Liver Protein
Alzheimer's disease is found to be contributed by a peripherally produced protein in the liver - amyloid that causes neurodegeneration in the brain as per a study at the Curtin University, published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioural changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.
Advertisement


It is known that A-beta is also present in other peripheral organs, and these increased levels of the protein in the blood raise the possibility of AD. But it has been difficult to trace out this hypothesis as the protein is also produced by the brain and distinguishing this protein from the two sources is challenging.

The present study thereby investigated the role of these proteins in the mouse model that produces human a-beta only in liver cells.

Liver Protein and Alzheimer's Disease
Advertisement

It was found that these mice had developed neurodegeneration and brain atrophy, accompanied by neurovascular inflammation and dysfunction of cerebral capillaries, as observed in AD.

Moreover, these mice also performed poorly on a learning test that was conclusive of hippocampus function - the brain structure essential for the formation of new memories.

The study thereby portrays that peripherally derived A-beta can cause neurodegeneration, especially those in the liver that serves as a potential contributor to human disease.

"While further studies are now needed, this finding shows the abundance of these toxic protein deposits in the blood could potentially be addressed through a person's diet and some drugs that could specifically target lipoprotein amyloid, therefore reducing their risk or slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease," says John Mamo, who led the study at the Curtin University in Bentley, Australia.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Reason for Neonatal Strokes Identified!
Transcription Factor for Neuro-protection Found! >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India 

Recommended Reading
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
Novel Treatment Strategies of Alzheimer’s Disease
Novel Treatment Strategies of Alzheimer’s Disease
Treatment strategies of Alzheimer's disease (AD) have been explored by scientists that suggest a ......
Individualized Insights on Alzheimer’s Disease Exhibited by Newly Generated Brain Model
Individualized Insights on Alzheimer’s Disease Exhibited by Newly Generated Brain Model
Rate of cognitive decline especially the understanding of Alzheimer's disease (AD) on an ......
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and ...
Baby Food - Basics
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close