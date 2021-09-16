Alzheimer’s Disease may be Caused by Liver Protein

Alzheimer's disease is found to be contributed by a peripherally produced protein in the liver - amyloid that causes neurodegeneration in the brain as per a study at the Curtin University, published in the journal PLOS Biology.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioural changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

