Reason for Neonatal Strokes Identified!

by Karishma Abhishek on September 16, 2021 at 6:58 AM

Reason for Neonatal Strokes Identified!
Important cause of neonatal strokes occurring in the womb or just after birth has been discovered by scientists at the Walter And Eliza Hall Institute which further paves the way for new treatments as published in the journal Blood.

Earlier studies suggest that platelets (small blood cells known for blood clotting) weren't required during the early stages of development. However present study derives an important role of these cells in neonatal strokes.
Platelets generally prevent the bleeding by clumping and forming plugs to stem blood vessel injuries, such as cuts or abrasions, restricting blood loss. Any reduction of platelets is termed as 'Thrombocytopenia' that allows for excessive bleeding during any blood vessels damage.

Role of Platelets

It is found that bleeding in the brain of the babies (in the womb or newborn) can be caused by a low number of platelets. Thus any type of bleeds can ultimately lead to fatal strokes or permanent neurological conditions, such as cerebral palsy.
"We pinpointed a clear link between low platelets and brain bleeds. We also showed that the time point at which thrombocytopenia occurs, determines the region of the brain where bleeding occurs," says Dr. Alison Farley who led the study at the Walter And Eliza Hall Institute.

The study thereby suggests that platelets play a crucial role in the fetal and newborn brain in preclinical models for causing strokes. This may serve as a first step in identifying new treatments and optimal windows for such treatments during pregnancy to prevent these strokes.

Source: Medindia
<< New Research Outlines Death Rate for Patients With Opioid U...
Alzheimer’s Disease may be Caused by Liver Protein >>

