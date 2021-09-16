Reason for Neonatal Strokes Identified!

Important cause of neonatal strokes occurring in the womb or just after birth has been discovered by scientists at the Walter And Eliza Hall Institute which further paves the way for new treatments as published in the journal Blood.



Earlier studies suggest that platelets (small blood cells known for blood clotting) weren't required during the early stages of development. However present study derives an important role of these cells in neonatal strokes.

