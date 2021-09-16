About
Transcription Factor for Neuro-protection Found!

September 16, 2021

Role of a transcription factor - BCL11A for rendering protection to the dopamine-producing neurons has been investigated by a study "The transcription factor BCL11A defines distinct subsets of midbrain dopaminergic neurons", at the University of Bonn, published in Cell Reports.

Dopamine - a type of neurotransmitter is found to influence a wide variety of brain activities. Any deficits in dopamine production may thereby cause drastic changes.
One of the changes in dopamine activity that is seen in a midbrain region - substantia nigra results ultimately in Parkinson's disease. Dopamine is also found to amplify or dampen the activity of other neurons.

Neuroprotective Factor

As it's known that in Parkinson's disease, there is a loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, the present study for the first time investigated the role of a transcription factor BCL11A in dopaminergic neurons of both mice and human cells.
The factor was found that BCL11A plays a protective role for neurons and its loss ultimately contributes to even death of the neurons. This suggests the neuroprotective function of BCL11A.

However, the molecular mechanism behind this needs to be further investigated in more detail in upcoming studies.

Source: Medindia
<< Alzheimer’s Disease may be Caused by Liver Protein

Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
