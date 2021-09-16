Transcription Factor for Neuro-protection Found!

Advertisement

As it's known that in Parkinson's disease, there is a loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, the present study for the first time investigated theof both mice and human cells.The factor was found that BCL11A plays a protective role for neurons and its loss ultimately contributes to even death of the neurons. This suggests the neuroprotective function of BCL11A.However, the molecular mechanism behind this needs to be further investigated in more detail in upcoming studies.Source: Medindia