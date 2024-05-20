About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Predictor of Future Bone Health

by Karishma Abhishek on May 20 2024 11:57 PM

Predictor of Future Bone Health
Body mass index (BMI) trajectories during middle adulthood significantly influence the risk of bone fractures in late adulthood, as per a study published in Osteoporosis International (1 Trusted Source
Association of bone fracture with 30-year body mass index (BMI) trajectories: findings from the Framingham Heart Study

Go to source).
The study, "Association of bone fracture with 30-year body mass index (BMI) trajectories: findings from the Framingham Heart Study," provides valuable insights into the potential implications of BMI changes on fracture risk later in life.

Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
The study analyzed data from the Framingham Original Cohort Study, involving 1772 participants with an average follow-up of 17.1 years.

BMI trajectories were constructed using latent class mixed modeling, and their association with fracture risk after age 65 was explored using Cox regression.

BMI-Bone Fracture Connection

Key findings of the study include:

Body Mass Index (BMI): Is a Sufficient Indicator of Metabolic Health?
Body Mass Index (BMI): Is a Sufficient Indicator of Metabolic Health?
New research supports the idea of allowing clinicians to use waist circumference or bioimpedance-based body fat measurements (e.g. smart scales) in addition to BMI.
  • Participants transitioning from overweight to normal weight during middle adulthood had a higher risk of all fractures after age 65 years compared to those who maintained a stable BMI.
  • Similar patterns were observed for lower extremity fractures, including pelvis, hip, leg, and foot fractures.
"These findings emphasize the importance of maintaining a stable BMI throughout adulthood to reduce the risk of fractures in later life," said Douglas P. Kiel, MD, MPH, Director, Musculoskeletal Research Center and Senior Scientist, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife; and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"For overweight individuals, strategies to avoid bone loss during periods of weight loss during middle adulthood could be beneficial in terms of reducing fracture risk. This is especially true with the recent increases in the use of the new obesity drugs. "

Advertisement
Body Mass Index Affects Hand Pain in Osteoarthritis
Body Mass Index Affects Hand Pain in Osteoarthritis
A new study estimated the associations of body mass index with pain and the mediating role of inflammatory biomarkers in hand osteoarthritis.
Reference:
  1. Association of bone fracture with 30-year body mass index (BMI) trajectories: findings from the Framingham Heart Study - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00198-024-07068-7)


Source-Eurekalert
Cancer Risk might not be predicted by Body Mass Index (BMI)
Cancer Risk might not be predicted by Body Mass Index (BMI)
Body Mass Index (BMI) might not be a best obesity indicator to assess risk for lung cancer.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement