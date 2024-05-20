Predictor of Future Bone Health

Body mass index (BMI) trajectories during middle adulthood significantly influence the risk of bone fractures in late adulthood, as per a study published in Osteoporosis International (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The study, "Association of bone fracture with 30-year body mass index (BMI) trajectories: findings from the Framingham Heart Study," provides valuable insights into the potential implications of BMI changes on fracture risk later in life.
The study analyzed data from the Framingham Original Cohort Study, involving 1772 participants with an average follow-up of 17.1 years.
BMI trajectories were constructed using latent class mixed modeling, and their association with fracture risk after age 65 was explored using Cox regression.
BMI-Bone Fracture ConnectionKey findings of the study include:
- Participants transitioning from overweight to normal weight during middle adulthood had a higher risk of all fractures after age 65 years compared to those who maintained a stable BMI.
- Similar patterns were observed for lower extremity fractures, including pelvis, hip, leg, and foot fractures.
"For overweight individuals, strategies to avoid bone loss during periods of weight loss during middle adulthood could be beneficial in terms of reducing fracture risk. This is especially true with the recent increases in the use of the new obesity drugs. "
