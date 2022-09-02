Body Mass Index Affects Hand Pain in Osteoarthritis

Advertisement

The mechanical loading caused by obesity does not have the same effects on hand joints as on the weight-bearing joints in lower extremities, hand joints are well suited to study the possible systemic effects of obesity on pain.To examine the association of body mass index (BMI) with pain in people with hand osteoarthritis, researchers estimated associations between BMI and hand pain by Australian/Canadian Osteoarthritis Hand Index (AUSCAN, range 0-20) and Numerical Rating Scale (NRS, range 0-10), foot pain by NRS (range 0-10), knee/hip pain by Western Ontario/McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC, range 0-20), painful total body joint count and pain sensitization in 281 study participants.The observed associations ofThe study results highlight the complexity of pain in hand osteoarthritis. Obesity is not only leading to pain through increased loading of joints in the lower extremities but seems to have systemic effects leading to pain in the hands and overall body.Source: Medindia