New Dual-Therapy Approach Transforms Campus Wellness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A randomized controlled trial of brief behavioral activation plus savoring for positive affect dysregulation in university students



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did You Know? Approximately 50% of people diagnosed with depression also suffer from an anxiety disorder. #depression #mentalhealth ’

Combining Therapies for Better Moods

Advertisement

Advertisement

A randomized controlled trial of brief behavioral activation plus savoring for positive affect dysregulation in university students - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0005796724000524?via%3Dihub)

SMU researchers discovered that combining behavioral activation and savoring therapies significantly improved the mental health of college students, addressing both positive and negative moods amidst rising depression rates on campuses, as published in the journal).Their findings show that students receiving behavioral activation (BA) therapy augmented with savoring (S) experienced improvements in positive and negative moods.while savoring focuses on increasing one’s capacity to savor enjoyable experiences.The research team found favorable results in the participants who used the combination of approaches when compared to another group using emotional awareness (EA), which requires the participants to observe, monitor, and reflect upon their positive and negative moods.The study involved 60 students who were experiencing a lack of joy or enthusiasm (known as low positive affect or anhedonia).Researchers sought to see if using combined BA + S therapy compared to EA aided participants in achieving positive emotions (or high positive affect). Students participated in two online therapy sessions and completed daily mood surveys on their cell phones.Those receiving BA + S were asked toThey were also given guidance on how to savor those activities and remember what they enjoyed about them.After carrying out the activities, participants discussed how doing the activities and savoring made them feel and were encouraged to focus on the positive aspects.Students reported feeling happier each day of the study and were also given ways to use BA + S methods in the future, to possibly continue experiencing positive effects.Those receiving EA were encouraged to notice their feelings and to think about them, both good and bad. The students reported no positive affect improvements.“Behavioral activation has been around for decades and used to treat depression,” said Alicia E Meuret, director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center at SMU and the senior author.“What’s new is the focus on improving positivity instead of reducing negative feedings. Adding savoring, further pushes people to pay attention to what is in these enjoyable activities that make them feel better. The activity then becomes more salient in their memory and makes it easier for them to feel anticipatory reward or excitement.”Depression in university students is associated with decreased academic performance, a greater likelihood of dropping out, and a decrease in quality of life.Additionally, accessing mental health treatments on many college campuses can be challenging due to limited resources, growing waitlists, session limits, and the need for outside referrals.compared to in-person therapy.“BA + S could help students feel better as a stand-alone strategy or while they wait for traditional treatment,” said lead author Divya Kumar, who earned her doctorate in clinical psychology under Meuret at SMU and is now a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard/McLean Hospital.“Because there are challenges in accessibility to mental health care, finding ways to provide brief and online therapy interventions continues to gain momentum, especially if those methods are targeting positive emotions as well as negative ones.”Source-Eurekalert