Maternal Mortality Ratio Declines in UP, India

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 30, 2018 at 10:44 AM Indian Health News
Uttar Pradesh in India reported a significant drop in maternal deaths and recorded the maximum percentage of decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).
Uttarakhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh follow the state with a remarkable decline in their MMR, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda said at the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan 'IPledgefor9' Achievers Awards, presented to individuals and teams of doctors from the private sector and states for their exemplary services in achieving the mission's objectives of safe motherhood.

"In just 23 months, we have achieved 1.3 crore antenatal check-ups at 12,900 healthcare facilities across the country. And we also identified 6.5 lakh high-risk pregnancies," he said.

Stressing India has made substantial progress on several indicators in spite of its huge numbers and challenging topography, Nadda said the country had shown impressive gains with 22 percent reduction in MMR since 2013.

"We must also appreciate that Uttar Pradesh with 30 percent decline has topped the chart in the reduction of maternal deaths," he said.

Since the PMSMA's launch, over 1.3 crore antenatal checks ups have been conducted by public sector obstetricians/ gynecologists and voluntary participation of over 5000 private and in rural, urban and hard to reach government health facilities.

This has resulted in the identification of more than 650,000 high-risk pregnancies, considered to be a major contributor to preventable maternal deaths.

Strengthening the mission's objectives, around 13,000 government healthcare facilities from primary health centers and community health centers to district Hospitals are providing PMSMA services on 9th of every month, said a statement.

Source: IANS

