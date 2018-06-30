Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is witnessing an environment of honesty where many citizens are moving forward to make their contribution towards nation building.

Environment of Honesty Prevailing in India: PM Modi

"Today, an environment of honesty has been created in the country. A large number of people are taking steps to contribute towards nation building," Modi said at AIIMS after dedicating five health projects to the nation.Modi said this change in the mindset had been brought about by the government which is ensuring all resources at its disposal are used for the benefit of the country and its people."There is a faith in the people that each and every paisa of the tax they pay is being utilized for the benefit of the country," he said and added the country is proceeding with a commitment for a "New India."The Prime Minister said his request to the people of the country, who have the ability to pay, to forego their LPG gas subsidy resulted in 1.25 crore people giving away their subsidy. "This strongly reflects the positivity among our citizens," he said.But what is yet not known in public is a similar story of honesty and commitment towards nation building in the railways and that too without any announcement or request to him, Modi said, adding that people would be astonished to recognize this strength of the country."Mere addition of an option of foregoing the subsidy in the railway forms resulted in 42 lakh senior citizen passengers not availing the benefit in the last eight to nine months. This is the new environment in the country," he said.As the audience, many of whom were doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, applauded at the revelation, Modi went on to share another incident when he had urged the doctors to provide free service and guidance to pregnant women on the ninth day of every month."I am happy that thousands of doctors came forward, hung a board outside their hospitals about the free service, and as pregnant women came to know of it, many of them started coming. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, till now 1.25 crore pregnant women have been treated by these doctors," he said."I want more doctors to come forward as we all have to take some extra steps to solve the problems of our country," Modi added.Source: IANS