medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Environment of Honesty Prevailing in India: PM Modi

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 30, 2018 at 11:35 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is witnessing an environment of honesty where many citizens are moving forward to make their contribution towards nation building.
Environment of Honesty Prevailing in India: PM Modi
Environment of Honesty Prevailing in India: PM Modi

"Today, an environment of honesty has been created in the country. A large number of people are taking steps to contribute towards nation building," Modi said at AIIMS after dedicating five health projects to the nation.

Modi said this change in the mindset had been brought about by the government which is ensuring all resources at its disposal are used for the benefit of the country and its people.

"There is a faith in the people that each and every paisa of the tax they pay is being utilized for the benefit of the country," he said and added the country is proceeding with a commitment for a "New India."

The Prime Minister said his request to the people of the country, who have the ability to pay, to forego their LPG gas subsidy resulted in 1.25 crore people giving away their subsidy. "This strongly reflects the positivity among our citizens," he said.

But what is yet not known in public is a similar story of honesty and commitment towards nation building in the railways and that too without any announcement or request to him, Modi said, adding that people would be astonished to recognize this strength of the country.

"Mere addition of an option of foregoing the subsidy in the railway forms resulted in 42 lakh senior citizen passengers not availing the benefit in the last eight to nine months. This is the new environment in the country," he said.

As the audience, many of whom were doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, applauded at the revelation, Modi went on to share another incident when he had urged the doctors to provide free service and guidance to pregnant women on the ninth day of every month.

"I am happy that thousands of doctors came forward, hung a board outside their hospitals about the free service, and as pregnant women came to know of it, many of them started coming. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, till now 1.25 crore pregnant women have been treated by these doctors," he said.

"I want more doctors to come forward as we all have to take some extra steps to solve the problems of our country," Modi added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Maternal Mortality Ratio Declines in UP, India

Maternal Mortality Ratio Declines in UP, India

India reports a significant drop in maternal deaths. Uttar Pradesh, India recorded the maximum percentage of decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wants to establish cancer treatment units in rural India. The Government of India needs to find policy alternatives to make cancer treatment affordable for all.

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian government proposes to set up a few farmer-producer organizations to help the farmers increase their income.

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as Ranked by Human Resource Ministry

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as Ranked by Human Resource Ministry

Top ten medical colleges of India were announced by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

More News on:

Premenstrual Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...