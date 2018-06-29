medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 29, 2018 at 11:19 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wants to establish cancer treatment units in rural India.

Concerned over the spread of cancer at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, Naidu called for setting up of more cancer treatment units in rural areas to fight the dreaded disease.
Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu
Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

"While cancer hospitals and treatment facilities are available in many urban areas, we need to establish cancer units for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment in rural areas," said Naidu after unveiling a new state cancer institute block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology here.

The government needs to find policy alternatives in order to make cancer treatment affordable for all, including about 70 percent population living in the rural areas, Naidu said.

"No doubt, huge investments are needed for trained manpower and equipment, but the government should explore various policy alternatives that would make cancer treatment affordable," he added.

With nearly five lakh deaths occurring annually in the country due to cancer, there was a need for greater awareness on the risks of developing the disease due to a sedentary lifestyle, pollution, the Vice President stressed.

It is estimated that there are about 30 lakh cases of cancer in the country at any particular point of time, with nearly 10 lakh new cases occurring each year.

Quoting the projections by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2016, Naidu said that by 2020 the number of new cancer cases was expected to touch 17.3 lakh and the deaths 8.8 lakh.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the ICMR, nearly one in every 15 men and one in every 12 women in urban parts of the country who can develop cancer, with breast cancer and mouth cancer being common among women and men respectively, Naidu added.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Irrigation and Medical Education Minister D.K. Shivakumar were among those present on the occasion.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

80 Percent of Head And Neck Cancer in India Preventable As They Are Tobacco Induced

80 Percent of Head And Neck Cancer in India Preventable As They Are Tobacco Induced

Due to increase in alcohol consumption and tobacco, there is an alarming increase in the incidence of head and neck cancer cases in India.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Tumor Lysis Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...