Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as by Ranked Human Resource Ministry

Highlights:
- The National Institutional Ranking
Framework (NIRF) announced top 10 medical colleges in
India
- It announced top ten universities in medical,
law and architecture
- In
the medical colleges
category, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
ranks number one
The list of top 10 medical
colleges in India
has been announced by the National
Institutional
Ranking Framework (NIRF) that works under the Ministry of Human Resource
Development (HRD) department of the Government of the country.
Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Human
Resource Development (HRD) announced the ranking at an event held in
Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.
List of Top 10 Medical
Colleges
The All
India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
ranks number one
among the medical colleges in the country.
Three medical colleges from Uttar Pradesh and
two each from Tamil Nadu and capital Delhi ranked in this top ten
list.
The top 10
medical colleges include:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New
Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education
and
Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical
College, Vellore
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical
Education
& Research, Puducherry
- Banaras Hindu
University, Varanasi
- Institute of Liver and Biliary
Sciences, New Delhi
- Aligarh Muslim University,
Aligarh
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and
Research Institute,
Chennai
National Institutional Ranking
Framework (NIRF) Rankings
In 2015, the
NIRF rankings were instituted and in 2016, the first rankings were
announced.
This year, there have been several new entries and
about 4500 institutes had submitted their details for ranking by NIRF.
The rankings were announced in 9 broad categories.
This is the first year that MHRD has ranked Medical, Law and
Architecture
institutes in the country and only top three were announced.
Also, participation was made mandatory for institutes
receiving public grants from the government.
At the event, HRD Minister said, "It would be mandatory for public
institutes to
participate in the ranking framework from next year. And, those public
institutions which will not take part in it will face fund
cut."
What are the Ranking
Parameters?
Since the announcement of first
edition rankings in 2016, NIRF has added few more categories and has
raised the
parameters to judge the institutes.
In 2016, there were only four categories and in 2017,
the number has increased to six to judge these institutions. Three more
categories were added to the list of 2018.
The
institutes have been ranked on five prime parameters such as teaching,
learning
and resources, research and professional practices, outreach and
inclusiveness, perception
and graduation outcomes.
Dr. Satya Pal Singh, the Minister of State for Human
Resource Development was also present at the event.
Rankings of Medical, Law and
Architecture Institutes
Overall,
the Indian Institute of Science (IISC),
Bengaluru was ranked as the best institution of India, followed by
Jawaharlal
Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), according to
the HRD
Ministry.
In
Bengaluru, the National Law School
of India
University was awarded as the best law school in India.
The Indian
Institute of Technology (IIT)
, Madras
was
recognized
as the best engineering college and the Indian Institute of Management
(IIM),
Ahmedabad as the best management institution in the country.
The National
Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
in Mohali
was announced as the best institute in Pharmacy category.
The Miranda House
of Delhi
University has once again topped the list in the College
category.
IIT Kharagpur
has been awarded as the
best institute for Architecture in the country.
This ranking
promotes competition among the medical colleges and drives them to
strive for
excellence.
Source: Medindia