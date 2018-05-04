Top 10 Medical Colleges in India as by Ranked Human Resource Ministry

List of Top 10 Medical Colleges

‘Overall, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ranks number one among the medical colleges in India.’

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George`s Medical University, Lucknow Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings

What are the Ranking Parameters?

Rankings of Medical, Law and Architecture Institutes

Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) announced the ranking at an event held in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.Theranks number one among the medical colleges in the country.The top 10 medical colleges include:In 2015, the NIRF rankings were instituted and in 2016, the first rankings were announced.This year, there have been several new entries and about 4500 institutes had submitted their details for ranking by NIRF.The rankings were announced in 9 broad categories. This is the first year that MHRD has ranked Medical, Law and Architecture institutes in the country and only top three were announced.Also, participation was made mandatory for institutes receiving public grants from the government.At the event, HRD Minister said, "It would be mandatory for public institutes to participate in the ranking framework from next year. And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut."Since the announcement of first edition rankings in 2016, NIRF has added few more categories and has raised the parameters to judge the institutes.In 2016, there were only four categories and in 2017, the number has increased to six to judge these institutions. Three more categories were added to the list of 2018.The institutes have been ranked on five prime parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, outreach and inclusiveness, perception and graduation outcomes.Dr. Satya Pal Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development was also present at the event.Overall, theBengaluru was ranked as the best institution of India, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), according to the HRD Ministry.In Bengaluru, theof India University was awarded as the best law school in India.Thewas recognized as the best engineering college and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad as the best management institution in the country.Thein Mohali was announced as the best institute in Pharmacy category.Theof Delhi University has once again topped the list in the College category.has been awarded as the best institute for Architecture in the country.This ranking promotes competition among the medical colleges and drives them to strive for excellence.Source: Medindia