medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Quality Health Services to Help India Achieve Maternal Mortality Ratio Below 70

by Hannah Joy on  June 9, 2018 at 11:06 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India registered a major decline of 22 percent in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to 130, but to reach the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of less than 70, the focus has to be on timely access to quality health services, said UNICEF India.
Quality Health Services to Help India Achieve Maternal Mortality Ratio Below 70
Quality Health Services to Help India Achieve Maternal Mortality Ratio Below 70

"India has shown impressive progress in reducing maternal deaths. But more effort is needed to reach the SDG target. The focus should be on improving access to health services, timely support and quality of services," Unicef Representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque said.

According to a special bulletin on 'Maternal Mortality in India 2014-16' by Sample Registration System (SRS), the MMR in India fell to 130 in 2014-16 from 167 in 2011-13 with three states Kerala (46), Maharashtra (61) and Tamil Nadu (66) already achieving the SDG target.

"Two more states, Andhra Pradesh (74) and Telangana (81), are at striking distance. They have reduced poverty, improved health services, are better sensitized to women issues and the overall functioning of schemes is better. Lot of lessons can be learnt from here," she said.

Haque said the country has to focus on what is not working. If 80 percent of women are availing institutional delivery, what is preventing the rest of the 20 percent. Education of girls has a role and needs to be addressed but more important is the availability of health services.

"The figure of institutional delivery in states with large tribal population and marginalized groups like Dalits is about 60 to 65 percent. We have to dig deeper to find solutions here to improve access like maternity waiting house for women from remote areas to come before delivery date.

"But more important is the quality of health services and the behavioural aspect whether the pregnant woman is treated with dignity, respect and has her privacy. Then there are other administrative issues like availability of trained personnel particularly in rural areas," said Haque.

As for the major reasons for success, Unicef India Chief of Health Gagan Gupta said, "These are strengthened financial and human resources of National Health Mission (NHM), empowering of community health workers and introduction of cash transfer incentive for institutional delivery."

Other reasons are Mission Indradhanush, free ambulance services and Lakshya initiative, which aims to prevent undesirable adverse outcomes in institutional deliveries by ensuring proper implementation of the existing labour room protocols.

The SRS bulletin had also noted that the most significant decline was among the Empowered Action Group (EAG) states and Assam from 246 to 188. EAG states comprise of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Among the Southern States, which comprise of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the decline has been from 93 to 77 and in the Other States, covering remaining states and Union Territories, the fall in MMR has been from 115 to 93, as per the bulletin.

There were nearly 12,000 fewer maternal deaths in 2016 as compared to 2013, with total number of maternal deaths for the first time reducing to 32,000. With this, India has gone beyond the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) target of MMR of 139 by 2015 and has reached 130.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Despite Considerable Progress, India Will Miss Millennium Development Goal Targets

Despite Considerable Progress, India Will Miss Millennium Development Goal Targets

India has to reduce the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from an estimated level of 437 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 109 per 100,000 live births by 2015.

In Russia Maternal Mortality Falls by Over Half

In Russia Maternal Mortality Falls by Over Half

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that maternal mortality rate in Russia has fallen by 55 per cent since 2005.

Eliminate Maternal Mortality in Developing Countries

Eliminate Maternal Mortality in Developing Countries

A new study suggests that eliminating maternal mortality, which is defined as the deaths related to pregnancy, would result in a gain of over a half year in life expectancy worldwide.

An Increase in Maternal Mortality Rate due to Ebola Outbreak in Western Africa

An Increase in Maternal Mortality Rate due to Ebola Outbreak in Western Africa

The number of maternal deaths would still be high in western Africa even if the three countries - Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea - are declared Ebola-free, by 111% , 74% and 38% respectively.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?

More News on:

Health Insurance - India Postpartum Hemorrhage 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...