medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Targets for Cancer Immunotherapies

by Hannah Joy on  June 9, 2018 at 11:24 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Some tumors use not one but two levels of protection against the immune system. Knocking out one level boosted the protective effects of the second and vice versa, reveals a new study.
New Targets for Cancer Immunotherapies
New Targets for Cancer Immunotherapies

The research demonstrates that a two-pronged approach targeting both cell types simultaneously may offer a promising route for the development of new cancer immunotherapies.

The development and growth of a cancerous tumor often occurs despite a fully functioning immune system, capable of recognizing and killing cancer cells.

Tumors hijack certain cells in our immune system to create a growth-permissive environment and give protection from the anti-tumor elements. In particular, tumors recruit immune cell allies, cells called tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and regulatory T cells (Treg), to evade immune attack.

Specifically inhibiting the recruitment of TAMs by blocking the actions of a protein called colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) reduces tumor growth in mouse models. Although clinical trials of inhibitors targeting TAMs are underway, results in patients haven't been as effective as hoped.

A lack of understanding of how TAMs promote tumor progression potentially limits the therapeutic value of these inhibitors.

Likewise, inhibiting the action of Treg cells in mice by inactivating a key enzyme called PI3K delta gives protection against a range of tumors. A PI3K delta inhibitor is approved for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), but the potential for PI3K delta inhibitors for the treatment of solid cancers in humans is yet to be demonstrated.

The research published today used a mouse model of colorectal cancer to explore the synergy between TAMs and Treg cells, showing that each cell type was able to compensate for the effects of the loss of the other to maintain the tumor's protection from the immune system. However, jointly inhibiting TAMs and Treg cells substantially inhibited tumor growth.

Dr David Gyori, first author on the paper, said: "Strikingly, preventing tumor immunosuppression by both TAMs and Treg cells caused almost complete tumor rejection by the immune system and half of the mice became completely tumor-free. Taken together, our findings provide a convincing rationale for assessing the clinical value of combinatorial therapies targeting the CSF1 receptor and PI3K delta."

Professor Klaus Okkenhaug, one of the authors on the study by Gyori et al. and a parallel study by Lim et al. said: "Harnessing the power of the immune system to kill cancer cells is becoming a successful therapeutic strategy. These studies demonstrate the importance of fully understanding the interplay between the many elements of the immune system to ensure that combinatorial therapies are both synergistic and effective."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

FGFR-targeted Therapy More Beneficial to Urothelial Patients Compared to Immunotherapy

FGFR-targeted Therapy More Beneficial to Urothelial Patients Compared to Immunotherapy

Phase II clinical trial results suggest that FGFR inhibitor may benefit patients when immunotherapy fails.

New Immunotherapy Could Bring Hope to ALS Patients

New Immunotherapy Could Bring Hope to ALS Patients

Immune cells that help protect the body could help treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), says a recent study.

FDA Approves Immunotherapy Drug Combination of Ipilimumab, Nivolumab to Treat Kidney Cancer

FDA Approves Immunotherapy Drug Combination of Ipilimumab, Nivolumab to Treat Kidney Cancer

A combination of two immunotherapy drugs, ipilimumab and nivolumab has been approved by FDA to improve treatment of metastatic kidney cancer. Clinical trials showed higher response rate and improved survival in kidney cancer patients.

Immunotherapy More Effective and Long Lasting If T Cell 'memory' is Boosted

Immunotherapy More Effective and Long Lasting If T Cell 'memory' is Boosted

New study provides insight into memory T cell formation and disease relapse in cancer immunotherapy.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...